December 16, 2024
UNF gets financial boost from National Parks Service for coastal protection projects
default

Aerial panoramic sunset sunrise scene at swamps and wetlands of Big Creek National Wildlife Area near Long Point Provincial Park, Lake Erie shore.
The NPS is earmarking $800K for UNF coastal projects in North Florida and South Georgia.

The National Park Service (NPS) has teamed up with the University of North Florida (UNF) to increase restoration efforts among environmentally sensitive areas along the coastline in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

The NPS has awarded about $800,000 to UNF’s Institute of Environmental Research and Education to create and enhance living shorelines that sustain coastal ecosystems and guard against erosion along the coast.

The funding will help efforts at targeted environmentally significant areas including the Kingsley Plantation at the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve in North Jacksonville, the Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve and Fort Matanzas National Monument, both in St. Johns County, and Cumberland Island National Seashore in South Georgia.

“It’s inspiring to see the years of research and dedication from UNF faculty and students that brought this impactful restoration project together,” said UNF President Moez Limayem. “We look forward to continuing to work with the National Park Service to protect and preserve our coastlines for future generations.”

The grant was awarded with the intent of expanding upon efforts by UNF researchers Raf Crowley and Kelly Smith, who started the efforts in 2022.

“The Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve and National Park Service are proud to partner with UNF to protect and enhance shorelines along the Georgia and Florida coasts,” said Chris Hughes, NPS’ Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve superintendent. “This partnership focuses on preserving the invaluable ecological services, natural resources and recreational opportunities provided by our shorelines.”

The main thrust of the restoration projects is to control, or at least mitigate, some of the badly eroding shorelines in Florida and Georgia. UNF officials say many natural oyster reefs have been disappearing due to commercial oyster harvesting, among other factors.

If the oyster reefs completely disappear, they say that would be an environmental “catastrophe” because oyster beds and reefs are key, natural filters of salt water in saltwater marshes and provide shoreline protection and habitat for aquatic organisms.

The project will also involve students who will provide assistance in establishing projects.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

