House committee assignments bring Judiciary, Ways & Means, and Rules & Ethics Chairs to Northeast Florida

Northeast Florida will get a few committee Chairs for the 2025 Legislative Session.

Rep. Wyman Duggan, a Jacksonville Republican who will serve as the Speaker Pro Tempore, will helm Ways & Means. Rep. Chuck Brannan, a MacClenny Republican, will chair the Judiciary Committee.

Additionally, Speaker-designate Sam Garrison will chair the Rules & Ethics Committee.

Others from the region will have committee spots as well, but not in leadership roles.

Jacksonville Democratic Rep. Angie Nixon is headed to the State Affairs Committee, as well as the Education Administration Subcommittee, Industries & Professional Activities Subcommittee, and Information Technology Budget & Policy Subcommittee.

Her Democratic colleague Rep. Kim Daniels will be on both the Commerce Committee and Education & Employment Committee, as well as the Civil Justice & Claims Subcommittee, Justice Budget Subcommittee, PreK-12 Budget Subcommittee and the Joint Legislative Auditing Committee.

Rep. Dean Black will be on Health and Human Services, but will also be Vice Chair of the Education Administration Subcommittee. Additionally, the Westside Jacksonville Republican is on the Agriculture & Natural Resources Budget Subcommittee, Health Professions & Programs Subcommittee, Intergovernmental Affairs Subcommittee, and the Natural Resources & Disasters Subcommittee.

Rep. Kiyan Michael will be on Education and Employment, as well as serving as Vice Chair of the Health Care Facilities & Systems Subcommittee.

Additionally, the Jacksonville Beach Republican will be on the Intergovernmental Affairs Subcommittee, the PreK-12 Budget Subcommittee, the Student Academic Success Subcommittee, and the Security & Threat Assessment Committee.

Rep. Jessica Baker will serve on the Judiciary Committee, in addition to the Careers & Workforce Subcommittee, the Criminal Justice Subcommittee, the Health Professions & Programs Subcommittee, and the Justice Budget Subcommittee. Some have said she may run for State Attorney in 2028 in the Jacksonville area. She already has served as a 7th Circuit Assistant State Attorney.

Rep. Kim Kendall of St. Johns County is headed to the Education & Employment Committee, and will also serve on the Careers & Workforce Subcommittee, the Civil Justice & Claims Subcommittee, the Higher Education Budget Subcommittee, the Intergovernmental Affairs Subcommittee and the Joint Administrative Procedures Committee.

Finally, Clay County Rep. Judson Sapp is also on Education & Employment, as well as the Education Administration, Government Operations, Higher Education Budget and Industries & Professional Activities Subcommittees.