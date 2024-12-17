Susan Plasencia among several Central Florida lawmakers to lead House committees

Rep. Susan Plasencia will be a Vice Chair on two different committees during the upcoming 2025 Legislative Session, according to newly announced House committee assignments.

She is one of several Central Florida Republicans in the House tapped for the leadership roles.

Plasencia will serve as the Vice Chair on the Health and Human Services Committee, as well as the Vice Chair on the Civil Justices and Claims Subcommittee.

Plasencia, an Orlando Republican, won her second term in November against a better-funded Democratic challenger. She is the sister of former Rep. Rene Plasencia.

Meanwhile, Rep. Rachel Plakon, a Republican from Lake Mary, will serve as the Vice Chair on the Careers and Workforce Subcommittee.

Rep. Doug Bankson, a Republican from Apopka, will be the Vice Chair on the Student Academic Success Subcommittee.

Rep. David Smith, a Republican from Winter Springs, was named the Alternating Chair on the Joint Committee on Public Counsel Oversight.

Meanwhile, several Central Florida Senators will hold leadership committee roles, including Senate President Pro Tempore Jason Brodeur as Chair for the Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment and General Government.

Sens. Kristen Arrington, Carlos Guillermo Smith and Geraldine Thompson were also chosen as Vice Chairs for their committee assignments. Arrington was placed on the Commerce and Tourism Committee. Smith will be on the Criminal Justice Committee. Meanwhile, Thompson will serve on the Appropriations Committee for Pre-K-12 education

The 2025 Legislative Session commences March 4 and runs through May 2.

House Speaker Daniel Perez has said he is focused this coming Session on prioritizing Floridians’ needs over corporate, financial and special interest groups.

“In my experience, Floridians are realistic. They understand that there are trade-offs. They understand that in a state battered by hurricanes, insurance will be a challenge. But they need to know that our state’s insurance laws are not being written by and for the insurance companies,” he said last month.