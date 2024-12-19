Donna Deegan welcomes Jacksonville air travelers with 3-D AI ‘hologram’

Those arriving in Northeast Florida’s most major airport can expect Jacksonville’s Mayor to offer greetings via what a city press release calls a “new, cutting-edge holographic communication platform.”

“It’s incredibly exciting to debut this message at JAX, and just in time for the holidays,” said Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan. “This continues the City of Jacksonville’s commitment to investing in cutting-edge technology that can be deployed in a myriad of ways to both improve communication, and better the lives of our citizens.”

The city says the video is so realistic that it appears Deegan is actually inside the 7-foot-tall box.

The hologram has interactive and live capabilities.

“Deplaning passengers will see and hear the mayor deliver the message from inside a large, physical box that’s situated just outside airport security in a central courtyard before travelers descend to baggage claim. The message is also delivered in Spanish and multiple other languages,” the city’s announcement noted.

Airport officials are enthusiastic about the technology.

“We are thrilled that JAX, in partnership with the city, will be one of the first airports in the nation to debut this amazing technology,” said Jacksonville Aviation Authority CEO Mark VanLoh. “We are proud of our reputation as one of the most welcoming airports in the United States, and the mayor’s new hologram is sure to surprise and delight travelers exploring our region whether they’re traveling here for the first time or coming home for the holidays.”