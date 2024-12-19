December 19, 2024
Donna Deegan welcomes Jacksonville air travelers with 3-D AI ‘hologram’

A.G. GancarskiDecember 19, 20242min1

Deegan hologram via COJ
'Just in time for the holidays.'

Those arriving in Northeast Florida’s most major airport can expect Jacksonville’s Mayor to offer greetings via what a city press release calls a “new, cutting-edge holographic communication platform.”

“It’s incredibly exciting to debut this message at JAX, and just in time for the holidays,” said Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan. “This continues the City of Jacksonville’s commitment to investing in cutting-edge technology that can be deployed in a myriad of ways to both improve communication, and better the lives of our citizens.”

The city says the video is so realistic that it appears Deegan is actually inside the 7-foot-tall box.

The hologram has interactive and live capabilities.

“Deplaning passengers will see and hear the mayor deliver the message from inside a large, physical box that’s situated just outside airport security in a central courtyard before travelers descend to baggage claim. The message is also delivered in Spanish and multiple other languages,” the city’s announcement noted.

Airport officials are enthusiastic about the technology.

“We are thrilled that JAX, in partnership with the city, will be one of the first airports in the nation to debut this amazing technology,” said Jacksonville Aviation Authority CEO Mark VanLoh. “We are proud of our reputation as one of the most welcoming airports in the United States, and the mayor’s new hologram is sure to surprise and delight travelers exploring our region whether they’re traveling here for the first time or coming home for the holidays.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • the Truth

    December 19, 2024 at 1:56 pm

    $30,000 of taxpayers money for her massive EGO, what a waste. Heck, put up a hologram of Khan the Con, he runs the city anyway

    Reply

