Hollywood heavy hitter joins Ballard Partners’ Washington office

Ballard Partners’ Washington office is bringing on a Hollywood heavy hitter.

The international lobbying and public affairs firm announced that Patrick Kilcur, who most recently served as Executive Vice President of U.S. Government Affairs at the Motion Picture Association (MPA), will join as a partner.

“Patrick is a highly respected and accomplished government affairs professional with a proven track record of success at the MPA,” said firm Founder and President Brian Ballard.

“Patrick’s long-standing relationships with leadership in the U.S. Senate and his expertise in the entertainment industry broaden our firm’s reach substantially in Washington and Hollywood. We are thrilled to welcome him to the firm.”

At the MPA, Kilcur oversaw all government relations functions and policy initiatives in the United States for the association and its member companies, including major Hollywood studios such as Walt Disney Studios, Netflix, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Studios, Warner Bros. Discovery and recently added Amazon Studios.

He played a key role in representing the motion picture industry’s interests in the passage of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, securing significant benefits for film and television production.

“I am excited to join Ballard Partners and contribute to the firm’s continued growth and success,” Kilcur said.

“Ballard Partners has a well-earned reputation for excellence in government relations, and I look forward to working with Brian and the entire team to provide strategic counsel and deliver results for our clients. I also want to thank MPA Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin and all my colleagues at the MPA for an incredibly rewarding 11 years at the Motion Picture Association.”

Rivkin congratulated Kilcur on the career move, adding that the MPA “is stronger today thanks to everything Patrick has achieved on behalf of our studios and our creative community.”

Before the MPA, Kilcur worked in the U.S. Senate as the Republican Floor Assistant to Senate Republican leadership, where he honed his legislative and negotiating skills on a wide range of issues and was a trusted advisor to all Senators and staff.

Kilcur has been recognized for his leadership in government relations by The Hill, which named him a “Top Lobbyist” for seven consecutive years. Business Insider also recognized him as a Top Hollywood Power Player in Washington, D.C. He is a member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Committee on Taxation and serves on the board of the Family Online Safety Institute.