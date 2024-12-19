Rick Scott rolls with MAHA caucus

Florida’s soon-to-be-senior-Senator is getting healthy.

Specifically, Rick Scott is announcing that he is working to start up the Make America Healthy Again Caucus in Congress.

The group aligns with Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and will “focus on nutrition, access to affordable, high-quality-nutrient-dense foods, improving primary care, and addressing the root causes of chronic diseases.”

“As the incoming Chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Aging, I want to give my full endorsement of the official Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Caucus. From the day we are born, we start aging—and my goal is that every American has the resources and information to live long, happy lives. If you have your health, you have everything and I am looking forward to working with my fellow MAHA members and RFK Jr. to Make America Healthy Again,” Scott announced Thursday.

Before Kennedy endorsed Donald Trump this year, Make America Healthy Again was a campaign theme. Kennedy has been outspoken about America’s food supply and its connection to maladies that raise health care costs and imperil public health writ large.

Other Republicans are on board also, including Sen. Roger Marshall. who says “food is medicine.”

“The caucus is committed to improving health outcomes by prioritizing nutrition, providing access to affordable, nutrient-dense foods, and focusing on primary care availability to tackle the root causes of chronic diseases,” asserts the Kansas Republican.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, another early Caucus member, says the goal is “to make America healthy again and hold the federal agencies who have failed the American people accountable.”

“Making America Healthy Again is an effort that has broad support across the political spectrum. It is a completely nonpartisan issue. It should start by restoring integrity to scientific research and our federal agencies. I am happy to join the MAHA caucus and use our Senate platforms to inform the public and accomplish those goals,” adds Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson.