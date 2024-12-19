December 19, 2024
Jimmy Patronis releases first radio ad in CD 1 race
Now that he’s running for Congress, the knives are out for Jimmy Patronis.

Jacob Ogles

jimmy patronis
The audio spot highlights Donald Trump's endorsement of the congressional candidate.

Republican congressional candidate Jimmy Patronis is taking his message to radio airwaves.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer is leaning heavily on an endorsement from President-elect Donald Trump as he runs in a Special Election to replace former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

“Now, I just received an amazing phone call a few weeks ago that I want to tell you about,” Patronis says in the ad.

“President Trump called me and said, ‘Jimmy I want you to run for Congress.’ Wow. Yes, the guy who just won a landslide victory defeating the crazy Democrats in Washington, the guy who just got shot, stood back up and said ‘Fight, fight, fight!’ That guy, President Donald J. Trump, told me to run for Congress.”

Patronis said that was a request he would not turn down.

“Well, my mama didn’t raise a dummy so my response to the President was a very simple ‘Yes, sir,’” Patronis said. “I will run and we will enact President Trump’s agenda.”

He detailed policy points where he and Trump are in agreement.

“We will secure the border,” Patronis said. “We will get rid of the woke foolishness in Washington. It’s an honor of a lifetime to have President Trump’s endorsement. The President can count on me and so can you.”

The ad was paid for by Friends of Jimmy Patronis Inc.

The Patronis campaign said the one-minute radio spot first began airing in Florida’s 1st Congressional District on Thursday. It was also posted on YouTube and the campaign’s website.

Patronis is one of 10 Republicans running in a Special Primary on Jan. 28. The winner advances to an April 1 Special General Election.

Located in the Panhandle and anchored by Pensacola, the district is one of the state’s most conservative. Gaetz was elected to the seat in 2016, winning more than 69% of the vote. This year, he secured re-election with 66% of the vote. CD 1 is overwhelmingly conservative, with more than 53% of the electorate registered as Republican, according to the most recent L2 voter data. Only 22% of the district’s voters are registered as Democrats.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

