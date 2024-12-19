Ron DeSantis appoints John Evans to UCF Board of Trustees

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed consultant John Evans to the University of Central Florida’s Board of Trustees Thursday to fill a vacancy after one Trustee resigned following his arrest this year.

The Orlando school is one of the biggest schools in the country and recently joined the Big 12.

Evans’ term, which requires confirmation by the Florida Senate, starts Jan. 7.

“Evans is the co-founder and president of Promising People, LLC. and the founder and president of Evans and Evans Consulting,” DeSantis said in a media release Thursday. “He previously served as the Head of Business and Corporate Partner Development at the Crummer Graduate School of Business at Rollins College and was recently named a Hometown Hero at the Orlando International Airport.”

DeSantis touted Evans’ education.

The consultant has a bachelor’s degree in English and economics from the University of Florida, a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Miami, and a doctor of education in organizational leadership from Pepperdine University, according to DeSantis’ office.

Twelve members are currently listed on the UCF Trustees Board, led by Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins.

Trustee Harold Mills resigned this year after he was arrested on charges of exposure of sexual organs and soliciting lewdness. He was accused of soliciting a prostitute and showing his penis to an undercover agent in Altamonte Springs’ Sanlando Park. The state attorney’s office later declined to pursue criminal charges. Mills had previously been UCF’s Vice Chair for his term expiring in January 2026.

The UCF media relations office closed Thursday for the holiday and could not be reached for comment on the newly appointed Trustee.

After a tough season, UCF recently held a groundbreaking ceremony to build a new football tower and hired back its beloved football coach, Scott Frost. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the school also celebrated its latest rankings and is giving President Alexander Cartwright a raise and a $270,000 bonus.

The Board meets next Feb. 26.