Last Call for 12.19.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

First Shot

A bill filed ahead of the 2025 Legislative Session would put the state in charge of presidential libraries, removing the possibility that local interference could derail a future facility for President-elect Donald Trump.

SB 118, co-introduced by Sen. Jason Brodeur and Don Gaetz, pre-empts to the state “all regulatory authority over the establishment, maintenance, activities, and operations of presidential libraries” and blocks “counties, municipalities, or other political subdivisions from enacting or enforcing any ordinance, resolution, rule, or other measure regarding presidential libraries unless authorized by federal law.”

Central to the legislative premise, such libraries are “unique national institutions designated to house, preserve, and make accessible the records of former presidents.”

The bill adopts the federal definition of a presidential library enacted in 1986, when Ronald Reagan was in the Oval Office, encompassing “research facilities and museum facilities” and enshrining them as part of the National Archives system.

The federal legislation actually applied to Presidents after Reagan, such as George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, as it took effect for Presidents inaugurated for their first terms after 1985, which was when Reagan’s second and final term as President began.

The legislation is seemingly designed to prevent any entanglements should the future Trump library be based in Palm Beach County, where the President-elect lives.

There is currently no House companion.

Read more on Florida Politics.

Quote of the Day

“Anybody that supports a bill that doesn’t take care of the Democrat quicksand known as the debt ceiling should be primaried and disposed of as quickly as possible.”

— Donald Trump, issuing an ultimatum to House Republicans.

Put it on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

If U.S. Sen. Rick Scott wants the “Make America Healthy Again Caucus” to take root, he’ll have to lead by example — that means he’ll have to settle for one of these sub-100 calorie cocktails next time he walks up to the bar.

The 5 Cocktails that Prove You Mean Business features much tastier (and much less healthy) options and fits the theme of Florida being home to one of the fastest-expanding small-business environments in the country.

If you notice the flags at half-staff in Charlotte County, that’s your signal to order a Final Salute in memory of Cpl. Elio Diaz, a Sheriff’s deputy who died in the line of duty earlier this week.

Tune In

Heat, Magic play first of two over holidays

The two Florida NBA teams meet tomorrow in a crucial game in the Eastern Conference playoff race (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, FanDuel Sports Florida and FanDuel Sports Sun).

Before facing the Magic, Miami hosts Oklahoma City on Friday. Miami (13-11) sits just above the cut line for the playoffs in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, half a game ahead of the Atlanta Hawks heading into Thursday’s games.

There are rumors that the Heat will be shopping a forward for Jimmy Butler. A handful of teams, including the Magic, have been mentioned as potential landing spots for Butler. Butler has averaged 19.4 points per game this year and is coming off a 35-point performance in an overtime loss in Detroit on Monday.

Orlando (17-11) sits fourth in the Eastern Conference as of Thursday, percentage points behind the New York Knicks in third place. The Magic clinched a spot in the Wild Card round of the NBA Cup before losing to the eventual champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.

Like Miami, Orlando will host Oklahoma City before meeting their cross-state rivals. The Magic and Thunder play tonight (7 p.m. ET, TNT).

The Heat and Matic will play again the day after Christmas in Miami and then are not scheduled to face one another for the rest of the regular season.

