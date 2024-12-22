FWC adds several anglers to record books after adding new categories for fishing benchmarks this year

Many people who fish regularly aspire to land the “big one,” and Florida actually saw several record-breaking big ones this year.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) initiated three new categories for saltwater fishing records in the state this year. Plenty were willing to try and get in the record books.

The new categories include adult and youth length of fish and youth all-tackle fish.

“Florida is truly the fishing capital of the world, and it is inspiring to see both adults and youth sharing their passion for Florida’s fisheries, participating in our angler recognition programs, and setting records,” said Jessica McCawley, director of the Division of Marine Fisheries Management.

The new categories led to the greatest number of records set in Florida since the FWC took over the record-keeping duties from the Game Fish Association in 2016.

In the adult length category, new record holders include Joseph Ingold for red drum; Josh Hulslander for snook, approved in November; Tucker Robertson for snook, approved in December; one fly fishing record with Chris Schultz for red snapper; and three adult all-tackle records including D. Albrey Arrington schoolmaster; Thomas Schendera blueline tilefish, approved in August; and Alek Williams for blueline tilefish, approved in November.

Many youth anglers were entered into the record books, too, including Krieger Brasseale, who landed five records, two youth length records in red drum and snook, and three youth all-tackle records in sheepshead, spotted sea trout, and Spanish mackerel.

Not to be outdone, avid angler Julia Bernstein also earned two youth length records in permit and bonefish and four youth all-tackle records in cobia, gray mangrove snapper, and yellowtail snapper), breaking her gray mangrove snapper record later this year.

Luke Ormston broke Brasseale’s youth length record with a snook he landed late in the fall, closing the year.

“By increasing the number of record opportunities for youth anglers, we hope to continue inspiring the next generation to get out on the water and to develop a lifelong appreciation for the sport of fishing,” said McCawley.