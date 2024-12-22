December 22, 2024
Here’s a look at the $100 billion in disaster relief in the government spending bill
Image via AP.

Associated Press
December 22, 2024

Manasota Key Hurricane Milton
Damage to Florida from Hurricanes Helene and Milton is covered in the spending package.

After this week’s scramble to find a consensus on a government spending bill, Congress is allocating more than $100 billion in emergency aid to address the extensive damage caused by disasters.

The money comes after back-to-back hurricanes — Helene and Milton — slammed into the southeastern United States this fall, leaving havoc in their wake. However, under the bill signed Saturday by President Joe Biden, which keeps the federal government funded through March 14, the money would go to much more than just those two storms.

Biden said the bill “delivers the urgently needed disaster relief that I requested for recovering communities as well as the funds needed to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge ” in Baltimore. In March, a massive container ship that lost power and veered off course collapsed the bridge.

Associated Press

