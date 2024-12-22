December 22, 2024
FDOT crows over 2024 transportation accomplishments, especially hurricane travel management
Florida roads are challenging during the holidays.

car rally
Florida transportation officials are most proud of keeping state accessible during Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton.

As 2024 nears the end, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is reviewing its accomplishments over the past year and is pleased with the progress made for Florida’s motorists and residents.

“Thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature’s steadfast focus on our state’s transportation system, FDOT has successfully achieved countless milestones and completed missions throughout 2024,” said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue. “From the completion of congestion-relieving projects that will ensure families can spend less time on the road and more time with their loved ones to the implementation of new and emerging technology that will draw in new businesses to create job opportunities for hardworking Floridians, FDOT has continued to place the wellbeing of Florida’s communities at the forefront of every decision it makes, and we’re proud to continue delivering on these promises as we look towards the new year.”

According to an FDOT news release this month, one of the chief accomplishments was a response to disasters, and Florida was hit by three hurricanes this year. Debby, Helene and Milton all slammed Florida in three successive months in August, September and October respectively.

FDOT officials said the agency’s handling of the emergency, from keeping roads open for mass evacuations to clearing roads after the storm so relief crews could access affected areas, was key to minimizing injuries and restoring power to countless residents and businesses.

The agency also highlighted a significant program that saved millions of dollars by providing financial relief on Florida’s toll roads. For the second year in a row, the Toll Relief Program offset toll charges for those who regularly use the state’s toll roads. About 1.2 million motorists used the program, which began in April, and an estimated $247 million in toll credits were collectively amassed this year.

The agency rattled off dozens of other accomplishments they took credit for this year and many of the areas of pride for the agency included air and rail services on top of road accomplishments. The main point is that, according to FDOT officials, the agency remains committed to keeping Florida moving.

“As the department celebrates these major achievements and looks ahead to 2025, its focus remains centered on meeting the transportation needs of Florida’s communities through the continued implementation of new and emerging transportation technology and research, development of a strong workforce, and supply chain-centric investments. With this vision and support of its partners, FDOT will further maintain the state’s position as a national and international transportation powerhouse,” the news release said.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

