North Florida Land Trust gets largest land acquisition in its history in Bradford County
Land recently acquired by the North Florida Land Trust recently in Bradford County, Image via North Florida Land Trust.

Drew Dixon

More than 1,000 acres was acquired for conservation near Camp Blanding.

The North Florida Land Trust (NFLT) has snagged yet another sizeable property acquisition, this time in Bradford County.

Some 1,109 acres of was donated to the NFLT conservation organization within the Ocala to Osceola Wildlife Corridor (iO2O Corridor) n Northeast Florida. The organization, which was founded in 1999, claims the latest contribution is the largest single acquisition in its history.

The land itself Is located just west of the Camp Blanding Training Center, often used for U.S. military exercises and maneuvers. It’s about a mile south of the New River Conservation Area.

The chunk of land was purchased by the NFLT from Rayonier Forest Resources, which had a history of timber production on the property. The company sold the property to the NFLT for $7.301 billion. The U.S.  Department of Defense Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration along with the U.S. Army Compatible Use Buffer programs contributed most of the acquisition funding.

The Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Funds, named after the wife of Jacksonville Jaguars founding owner Wayne Weaver, along with the Community Foundation of Northeast Florida contributed additional funds for the purchase. The Delores Barr Weaver fund was established last year to support conservation land purchases in the next decade.

“What a great accomplishment…  that this large piece of Florida will remain natural forever. As I always say, it is now or never,” said Allison DeFoor, president and CEO of NFLT. “There will be no bulldozers, no houses, just the plants and animals that call it home. I applaud our team for protecting the land and thank Camp Blanding for its partnership, which made the protection possible. I would also like to extend a special thanks to Delores Barr Weaver for her support of our land conservation efforts.”

The land acquired in the deal is a mix of environmental habitats included pine plantations, wetlands and other ecologically sensitive lands.

“This conservation effort safeguards critical habitats for a diverse range of wildlife, including the Florida black bear, deer, and turkey, as well as threatened and endangered species such as the red-cockaded woodpecker, indigo snake, and gopher tortoise,” an NFLT news release said.  “By keeping the land undeveloped, it also sustains essential wildlife corridors, enabling species to migrate through the O2O Corridor—a 1.6-million-acre network of public and private lands connecting the Ocala and Osceola National Forests”

The Bradford County land acquisition is the second large property pickup for the NFLT this month. The organization had nearly 400 acres of pristine wetlands donated for conservation on Amelia Island in Nassau County near Fort Clinch State Park.

Since its founding 25 years ago, the NFLT has been at the forefront of acquiring more than 42,000 acres of land that has been preserved in an area of seven counties along the First Coast.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

  • Cindy

    December 29, 2024 at 3:29 pm

    They have a law that is called eminite domain

  • Harold Finch

    December 29, 2024 at 4:11 pm

    So NFTL did not purchase the land, the DoD did. So federal tax dollars to purchase a property that would likely never have been developed anyway. And $7.3 billion for 1100 acres, that is absolutely insane, it must be a mistake, that would be over 6.6 millioon an acre. But even $7 million is a ridiculous amount to pay for that property. My guess, NFTL is getting a brokerage fee of #700,000 plus. And Allison DeFoor is a fraud!

Categories