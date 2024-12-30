Leaving the State Attorney’s office, Dave Aronberg is launching his own boutique law firm

With his days in elected office dwindling, Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg has announced his next step.

Aronberg announced in mid-2023 that he would not seek re-election to the seat for which voters sent him three times. He is launching a boutique law firm specializing in civil and criminal litigation and land use planning.

The firm, Dave Aronberg Law, P.A., will be headquartered in downtown West Palm Beach and will begin accepting clients on Jan. 7. In addition to its primary legal services, the firm will provide regulatory compliance services for addiction treatment providers to ensure patient safety. Aronberg will serve as the firm’s managing partner.

“As I embark on a new chapter, I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to have served for two decades as an elected official and 25 years in government,” Aronberg said. “My life’s work has been to help others and to find sensible solutions to complex challenges. That is why I am excited to continue my career focus of saving lives from the opioid epidemic and ensuring the highest quality addiction treatment in our community with the launch of my new law firm.”

The battle to replace him heated after Aronberg announced he would not seek a fourth term as Palm Beach County’s top prosecutor. Alexcia Cox won the November election over two other candidates. She will be sworn in on Jan. 14.

As State Attorney, Aronberg led a team of 115 prosecutors and 180 staff in five offices throughout Palm Beach County. During his three terms in office, Aronberg launched a signature initiative, the Sober Homes Task Force. The first-of-its-kind program led to 121 arrests and helped enact meaningful statewide reforms to improve drug treatment and sober homes in Palm Beach County. The program has become a national model.

Before serving as State Attorney, Aronberg was an Assistant Attorney General and served as a White House Fellow in the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

He served in the state Senate for eight years from 2002 until 2010. Aronberg was the chamber’s youngest member at the time of his election in 2002. After leaving office, he worked in the Florida Attorney General’s Office as a Special Prosecutor for prescription drug trafficking, serving as then-state Attorney General Pam Bondi’s “Drug Czar.” In that role, Aronberg led an anti-pill mill initiative that helped reduce deaths from oxycodone abuse by cracking down on pain clinics overprescribing the medication.

In addition to his extensive resume, Aronberg has become a leading voice in the legal profession in recent years. He is a legal commentator on cable television and streaming channels, where he analyzes various legal issues and topics.

“I care very deeply about our community and will remain active even as I step away from elective office,” Aronberg said. “I plan to continue speaking out on TV and streaming channels.”

Aronberg will begin the new year in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as an instructor for the first week of Harvard Law School’s Trial Advocacy Workshop, an intensive course in trial skills and techniques he took as a student nearly 30 years ago.

Aronberg, a Democrat, said in mid-2023, when he announced he would not seek re-election, that he was “grateful for the opportunity to serve” but that the “position is not meant to be a lifetime career.” At the time, he said he wasn’t ready to announce his next role.

Aronberg graduated from Harvard College and Harvard Law School with honors. He started his career working closely with Commissioner Bill Nelson, who later became a U.S. Senator, to investigate insurance companies that refused to honor World War II-era insurance policies sold to Holocaust victims.

According to his official biography, Aronberg investigated the laundering of terrorist assets during his tenure as Special Assistant to the Secretary of the U.S. Treasury Department under two presidential administrations.