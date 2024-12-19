Personnel note: Nikki Whiting to lead government relations for Miami Dade College

Nikki Whiting’s workload at her alma mater just got heavier.

Miami Dade College (MDC) just promoted Whiting to Assistant Vice President of Communications and External Affairs, a role in which she’ll oversee all the institution’s government relations.

Whiting told Florida Politics by text that she is proud of her promotion, calling MDC “one of the nation’s largest and most impactful institutions.”

“In this role, I will continue overseeing the college’s communications while advancing legislative priorities that strengthen opportunities for our 120,000 students, faculty, and MDC community.”

Whiting’s advancement comes five months and one week after MDC hired her to serve as its primary spokesperson, leading the college’s media relations and social outreach.

At the time, MDC’s then-Vice President of Marketing and Communications Travis Jordan, who last month left for a job at Emory University, lauded her “impressive track record and forward-thinking approach.”

“Nikki is poised to make a substantial impact on our communication efforts,” he said in a statement.

Whiting said the new position is unique from prior communications-focused jobs the college has had. MDC named her as its new Assistant Vice President of Communications — without the “External Affairs” bid — on July 11.

Before joining MDC, Whiting worked as Deputy Director of Communications for Gov. Ron DeSantis, Communications Director for the Florida Department of Health and a senior adviser to DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez.

Whiting’s resumé also includes work as Communications Director for Hialeah Mayor Esteban “Steve” Bovo while he served as a Miami-Dade County Commissioner, a legislative aide and press secretary for former Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and Vice Chair of Gators for Rubio, a group of University of Florida alums who backed U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s 2016 presidential bid.

A Miami native of Cuban descent, Whiting earned her associate’s degree at MDC, a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Florida and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Miami.

MDC is the biggest institution in the Florida College System and has the largest undergraduate enrollment of any college or university in the country. Across its eight campuses, the college offers more than 300 educational pathways.

In September, MDC was ranked fourth among top public regional colleges by U.S. News & World Report, which also ranked the school 6th best for veterans, 10th in social mobility and 12th in best value in the South Region.