Rick Scott celebrates bipartisan law closing pension loophole for corrupt lawmakers

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is spotlighting a measure he cosponsored becoming law that will deny pensions to lawmakers convicted of public corruption crimes.

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, a Nevada Democrat, introduced the legislation, dubbed the No Congressionally Obligated Recurring Revenue Used As Pensions to Incarcerated Officials Now (No CORRUPTION) Act. Scott crossed the aisle to back the bill.

“I am incredibly proud to see our No CORRUPTION Act become law,” Scott said in a prepared statement.

“If you are a Member of Congress and convicted of a crime involving public corruption you should lose all pension benefits provided to you by taxpayers and hardworking families — period. Making Washington work for American families requires real reforms that end the current dysfunction. We must never stop working to hold elected officials accountable and protect taxpayers’ hard-earned money.”

Per Scott’s Office, the bill “closes a loophole that has allowed former members of Congress to continue to receive a taxpayer-funded pension during their appeals process after being convicted of certain felonies related to their time in office.

The National Taxpayers Union supports the legislation.

“The reform in Senators Jacky Rosen’s and Rick Scott’s No CORRUPTION Act is a win for taxpayers. The commonsense bipartisan legislation closes a loophole in federal law that allows former members of Congress convicted of a crime to still collect a taxpayer-funded pension. We commend Senators Rosen and Scott for their leadership on this good government bill,” said Demian Brady.

Brady is the Vice President of Research for the organization, which positions itself as the “voice” of American taxpayers.

The bill does restore benefits if the conviction does not survive appeal.

Rosen noted the bipartisan effort to get this bill through the Senate, crediting her Republican colleague from Florida.

“Nevadans elected me to the Senate to stand up to corruption and protect their taxpayer dollars from abuse. That’s why I worked across the aisle with Senator Scott to close the loophole allowing politicians convicted of corruption to continue collecting taxpayer-funded pensions. I’m proud to see our bill become law, and I’ll keep working across the aisle to clean up Washington,” she said.