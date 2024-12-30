Realtor.com projects home sales, prices to increase in 2025

Analysts are predicting robust sales for many Florida housing markets in the new year.

Realtor.com, a real estate sales website, issued its projection for the 2025 market and several factors are leading analysts to call for an upbeat housing picture. “The 2025 Housing Forecast” notes the election of Donald Trump as President could have a notable impact on the housing market across the U.S.

“Under Trump’s previous administration, we saw tax cuts, deregulation, and a push for economic growth through business-friendly policies. Many of these initiatives could return in a Trump-led 2025, potentially affecting everything from mortgage rates to new construction projects and homeownership affordability,” the report said.

“Our 2025 forecast for home sales trends is slightly upward, with an expected annual count of sales to be 1.5% more than 2024, for an annual tally of 4.07 million sales.”

Florida will maintain a relatively brisk pace of home sales, even though some markets saw declines throughout 2024, such as South Florida and Northeast Florida.

The Miami-Fort Lauderdale metropolitan area is projected to have the best year of sales in Florida in 2025. Realtor.com projects the South Florida region will see a 24% hike in home sales year over year and a 9% increase in home prices.

The Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford area is forecast to have a 15.2% jump in home sales with a 12.1% increase in prices.

The Orlando and Miami areas were named among the hottest real estate markets in 2025 in an earlier analysis by Realtor.com. That report pegged Miami as the second-best market in the country, with Orlando coming in sixth.

Jacksonville wasn’t far behind South and Central Florida in the prognostication for the housing market next year. Jacksonville is expected to see a 13.5% increase in home sales with a 9.8% increase in prices.

The Cape Coral-Fort Myers housing market is projected to see a 13.2% in home sales and a 9.6% increase in prices.

The Lakeland-Winter Haven area is projected to have a 10.6% jump in sales with a 10.3% increase in prices, with Tampa-St. Petersburg seeing a 9.1% increase in sales and an 11.8% rise in prices.

The Palm Bay-Melbourne area will likely see a cooling off in the market a bit, according to the report, with a 0.8% projected increase in sales but an uptick in prices by 9.6%.

The report said projections note the Federal Reserve’s recent decrease in the interest rate will impact mortgage rates, but only modestly. The report said mortgage interest rates will average about 6.3% next year and will likely drop to 6.2% by the end of 2025.

Ultimately, the steady increase in single-family home prices will continue through 2025 nationwide.

“Our full-year expectation for 2024 home price growth is 4%, up significantly from the 1.1% rate of 2023. What’s more, we expect home prices to continue to rise in 2025, although at a slightly lower pace of 3.7%,” Realtor.com analysts concluded.

While national home prices will continue to head upward, Realtor.com analysts said the inventory of homes for sale across the country will also jump, but at a higher pace than the prices. An 11.7% jump in the number of homes on the market is projected for the country next year.