Joseph Ladapo deems Department of Health the ‘pinnacle of holistic public health’

This year has been a successful one when it comes to health outcomes in the Sunshine State, according to Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo.

“In 2024, the Florida Department of Health promoted and protected the health of Floridians. Investments into Florida’s public health by Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature have supported the strengthening of Florida’s health care workforce and infrastructure, improved critical public health programs and services, and championed a science-based, common-sense approach to health for all Floridians,” Ladapo said in an end-of-year statement.

Among the stated achievements from DOH: “Leading the Nation in protecting parental liberties, strengthening medical freedoms, and increasing transparency with guidance on mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and community water fluoridation.”

Beyond those accomplishments, Ladapo hailed his Department for a number of other satisfied objectives.

The Cancer Connect Collaborative, for example, “developed a comprehensive long-range plan for the Casey DeSantis Cancer Research Program, incorporating input from cancer centers, research institutions, hospitals, and medical providers.”

Along those lines, more money has been programmed toward cancer research beyond the $127.5 million earmarked for the Cancer Research Program, named after First Lady Casey DeSantis.

A total of 20 awardees around the state secured $30 million for research into breast, colorectal, liver, brain, and pediatric cancers. Additionally, $60 million was appropriated this year via the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund for “groundbreaking research on new treatments, methodologies, and prevention strategies.”

Meanwhile, student loan abatement was part of the departmental strategy.

The Florida Reimbursement Assistance for Medical Education (FRAME) program provided $16 million in relief to more than 1,100 medical professionals in Fiscal Year 2023-24, with $1.8 million going to 38 dentists. In the current fiscal year, dental hygienists will qualify for help with their educational debt burdens.

Meanwhile, the Health Care Innovation Council and Revolving Loan Program will offer half a billion dollars over the next decade for what DOH calls “low-interest loans to transform health care delivery,” with an eye toward improving patient outcomes and decreasing reliance on emergency room treatment.

Additionally, the Department was instrumental in response after natural disasters, such as hurricanes. Their work ranged from setting up mobile field hospitals to evacuating vulnerable health facilities.

Finally, more than $23.3 million went to expand the Telehealth Maternity Care Program, which offers help to underserved communities where health care outcomes are often the most in doubt.