Mike Waltz says New Orleans, Las Vegas attacks show need for ‘Day 1’ Donald Trump Cabinet confirmations

The President-elect’s nominee for National Security Adviser says national security hinges on swift confirmations of Donald Trump Cabinet picks.

U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz said the attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas underscore “why getting President Trump’s Cabinet in is so important.”

“We need Governor Kristi Noem at DHS. We need Kash Patel at FBI. We need Pete Hegseth at the Department of Defense,” Waltz said on “Fox & Friends,” while also pushing for approval of “Marco Rubio at State, and of course, John Ratcliffe at CIA and Tulsi Gabbard at DNI.”

“That has to be in place Day 1 because this is a moment in transition, of vulnerability, and President Trump is going to project because he is a leader of strength.”

The Congressman, soon to be headed into the administration, also questioned what drove the attacks to happen and doesn’t rule out potential coordination, even as more has been reported about the Louisiana incident than the one in Nevada.

“I don’t think it is a coincidence that you had two attacks originating from the same site, both veterans,” Waltz said. “You could have a more radicalized and broader cell. Don’t forget you also had an Afghan that was stopped from making Election Day attacks.”

As The Associated Press reports, U.S. Army veteran Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar was driving a vehicle that plowed through a crowd on Bourbon Street in the first hours of 2025, killing 15 and injuring 30 as of the most recent tallies from the news service.

“We need to look at how he was radicalized online,” Waltz said of Jabbar. “Was he externally planned, plotted and directed from ISIS operatives overseas or was this truly homegrown? If it was homegrown, then was there some type of mosque or other type of radicalization element that is not only radicalizing him, but others internally?”

Colorado media on Thursday morning identified the Las Vegas driver of a Cybertruck that exploded in front of a Trump hotel in Vegas as Matthew Livelsberger, a Colorado Springs resident. Livelsberger was reportedly an active-duty U.S. Army soldier.

President Joe Biden noted Wednesday that Jabbar was inspired by the Islamic State, a cross-national terror group that the United States has battled for much of the 21st century.

Moreover, it is possible that Jabbar was part of a larger conspiracy, given that explosive devices were found near the scene of his murderous rampage, suggesting that other people were involved in the terror plot.