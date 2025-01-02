Ron Christaldi named to Hope Innovation District board

Ron Christaldi, a Partner at Shumaker and President and CEO of Shumaker Advisors, has been named to the Board of Supervisors for the Hope Innovation District.

The Hope Innovation District, a community development project, is spearheading the creation of Speros FL, a 775-acre global innovation center owned by Moffitt Cancer Center in Pasco County. The district is envisioned to support health care, research, tech and academia sectors, with research into a variety of areas including artificial intelligence, biotech, cell and gene therapy and pharmaceuticals.

The project’s mission is to advance cancer research, foster collaboration and deliver world-class cancer care.

“I am deeply honored to contribute to a project of this magnitude,” Christaldi said. “Speros is unlike anything in the world. It positions Tampa Bay as a global leader in cancer research and care, with the ultimate goal of curing all forms of cancer. Hope truly begins here in Tampa Bay.”

The Pasco County Board of County Commissioners established the district, which serves independently of Moffitt Cancer Center and Speros. The district is a specialized governance and management entity that oversees essential infrastructure, including wastewater systems, roadways, parks and other necessary facilities to create a research and innovation campus.

Christaldi is a lawyer who specializes in both transactions and litigations for Shumaker, the biggest business law firm in the Tampa Bay region.

Christaldi also serves as Vice Chair of the New College of Florida Board of Trustees and is a founding board member for the African American Arts and Cultural Center. That’s in addition to several board roles he’s held previously, including at the Tampa Bay Chamber.

In December, Christaldi earned the prestigious H.L. Culbreath Jr. Profile in Leadership Award from the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce for 2024. He is currently serving as the board Chair for Leadership Florida for the 2024-25 year.

Christaldi’s service résumé also boasts philanthropic efforts, including as the past Chair of the Lions World Vision Institute Eye Ball, the American Heart Association’s Heart Ball, AMI’s 50th Anniversary Gala and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night Walk.

Christaldi also served as a Commissioner on the city of Tampa’s Charter Review Commission, where he assisted in rewriting the city’s charter. He has also served roles in Sister City relationships with South Dublin, Ireland, and Agrigento, Italy. He also frequently participates in trade missions, traveling with elected officials and fellow business leaders to advance the state’s economy. Christaldi recently traveled with Gov. Ron DeSantis on a trade mission to Italy.