Will Egan named top firefighter of 2024 among Florida Forest Service rangers

Florida’s Forest Service has many different tasks and responsibilities, but one of the most dangerous assignments is fighting fires. Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson is acknowledging that bravery, honoring a ranger for being among the best when it comes to battling blazes.

Simpson named Will Egan the Florida Forest Service’s 2024 Firefighter of the Year. Egan works out of the Lakeland District’s Dundee Forestry Station.

Egan earned the honor mainly because of his work in June during what was called the “Drane Field Fire.” During the blaze in Polk County, Egan helped another firefighter while trying to contain the fire.

Egan and another ranger were using tractor plow units in efforts to cut off the fire on June 5. While Egan was working on establishing a fire line, his fellow ranger reported that his tractor had caught fire and he had to leave his plow, according to an Agriculture Department news release.

Egan found his partner and helped to extinguish the burning tractor. Egan then used his own tractor plow to establish a fire line around the firefighter and plow in distress, adding a buffer for protection. Following that, Egan got his colleague into Egan’s plow and fled to a safety zone. Both rangers were treated for smoke inhalation and other minor injuries at a local hospital following the incident.

“Wildfire suppression is one of the most dangerous duties the Florida Forest Service assumes, and a split second is all it takes for a situation to change and tragedy to strike,” Florida Forest Service Director Rick Dolan said. “Will’s quick thinking and cool-headed approach during an active wildfire helped all involved escape a dangerous situation.”

Other officials said Egan’s actions taken on that day are precisely why he’s deserving of the annual award.

“Will acted with bravery and composure,” said Pete Lewis, Egan’s supervisor, and the Forest Area Supervisor for eastern Polk County. “Despite knowing he would be putting himself in danger, he responded without hesitation and followed his training to help his fellow firefighter.”

Simpson said that given Egan’s act of courage, he couldn’t be ignored as the top firefighter among Florida’s forest rangers.

“I’m incredibly proud to honor Forest Ranger Will Egan as our 2024 Firefighter of the Year,” Simpson said. “His courage, quick thinking, and unwavering commitment to his fellow firefighters and the people of Florida embody the best of the Florida Forest Service.”