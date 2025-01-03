January 3, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Mike Johnson doesn’t win Speaker vote on first vote, in part due to vote for Byron Donalds
Byron Donalds reminisces about the 'good old days.'

Jacob OglesJanuary 3, 20253min1

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Donald Trump’s strength, unpredictability can help end the war in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy says

FederalHeadlines

Surgeon General calls for new label on drinks to warn Americans of alcohol’s cancer risk

HeadlinesInfluence

Jimmy Patronis delivers $426M in unclaimed property to Floridians

donalds
But Donalds cast his vote for Speaker Mike Johnson to remain in power.

Louisiana Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Mike Johnson did not secure the House Speaker gavel in the 119th Congress on the first vote. That’s in part because of one vote cast for U.S. Rep.-elect Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican.

(Note: All House members currently bear the title of “Rep.-elect” until a new Speaker is chosen and members are sworn in.)

On the first ballot, Johnson fell just shy of the votes needed for a simple majority when three Republican members cast votes for other choices. U.S. Rep.-elect Keith Self, a Texas Republican, cast his vote for Donalds. Other votes were also cast for U.S. Reps.-elect Tom Emmer and Jim Jordan, but Johnson could only afford to lose one vote and still win the Speaker post.

Nobody did win the gavel on the first ballot, so a second vote must take place. Johnson still received 216 votes to 215 for U.S. Rep.-elect Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat chosen to lead his caucus.

Self did not offer an explanation about why he supported Donalds instead of Johnson. But he expressed dissatisfaction with the direction of the House under Johnson’s leadership earlier this week.

“The 118th Congress was out of control when it came to spending,” Self posted on X. “New recruits are now arriving for the 119th Congress, and I invite them to join the few of us who are working on behalf of the American people to stop the big spenders.”

Of note, Donalds voted in favor of Johnson, as did Emmer and Jordan. Every member of Florida’s U.S. House delegation supported either Jeffries or Johnson, the favorites of their respective partisan caucuses to become Speaker.

Last Congress, it took 15 ballots for U.S. Speaker Kevin McCarthy to secure the gavel, and he was ousted before holding the post for a year.

In the midst of the multiple ballots last Congress, Donalds also received votes for Speaker, and for a period also voted against McCarthy. That put him in a key position as a minority within the caucus negotiated rules changes before ultimately elevating McCarthy.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump’s strength, unpredictability can help end the war in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy says

One comment

  • TruthBTold

    January 3, 2025 at 2:38 pm

    Nope, he actually got to 218. Votes were switched after some negotiations.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories