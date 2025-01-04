January 4, 2025
Gov. DeSantis appoints government employees to St. Johns River State College District Board

Jesse Scheckner

RON DESANTIS BILL SIGNING (9)
The appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

Three government employees are joining the St. Johns River State College District Board of Trustees, courtesy of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis appointed the trio — Jacksonville Port Authority Chief of Regulatory Compliance Nick Primrose, Clay County Assistant Manager Tammy “Chereese” Stewart and Cyrus Zomorodian, Assistant State Attorney for the 4th Circuit Court — to the seven-seat panel just before the weekend.

He also reappointed Willard “Jud” Sapp Jr., who owns a Jacksonville-based railroad contracting company.

Primrose, who ran unsuccessfully last year for the seat representing House District 18, previously served as the General Counsel for the Florida Division of Emergency Management and Deputy General Counsel for the Executive Office of the Governor.

His community involvements include service on the SelectFlorida Board of Directors and prior chairmanship of the Florida Elections Commission.

State records show he gave $250 in 2021 to Empower Parents PAC, a political committee DeSantis ran at the time.

Stewart, a past Clay County Commissioner, is a member today of the Clay County Development Authority, Clay County Cattlemen Association, Clay County Farm Bureau, and Florida Planning and Zoning Association.

She gave $171 to DeSantis at the state level and $47 to his federal-level political committee, Restore Our Nation (RON PAC), Federal Election Commission records show.

Zomorodian is a past member of the Florida Bar’s Standing Committee on Professionalism.

Between 2005 and 2021, he gave $4,275 to state-level candidates. He also made more than $1,200 in federal contributions, the most recent of which was a $63 donation to the Republican fundraising platform, Winred.

Sapp is the owner of W.J. Sapp & Sons and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He previously served as a member of the St. Johns County Day School Board of Trustees.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

