Ron DeSantis says Islamic terrorism poses ‘very real’ threat

Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t holding back when it comes to recent terror attacks, or his belief that they link to radical Islam.

“I would argue it’s probably a greater threat today than it has been in the last decade.,” DeSantis said on Saturday’s episode of “Life, Liberty & Levin.”

The Governor, during an interview airing on Fox News Saturday evening, was addressing the phenomenon in the wake of U.S. Army veteran Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar driving a vehicle that plowed through a crowd on Bourbon Street in the first hours of 2025, killing 15 and injuring 30.

Jabbar was inspired by the Islamic State, a cross-national terror group that the United States has battled for much of the 21st century.

DeSantis blames the administrations of Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden for a feckless approach to terror in favor of stifling domestic criticism. He says that the former left America in a “world of hurt,” but that his former Vice President turned one-term President left America in “way worse shape” than even under Obama.

“You’ve had the approach from our national security apparatus and institutions like the FBI, they almost think, oh, well, this Islamic terrorism, that that’s so 2001, right? It’s like somehow it’s not a threat anymore. They’ve spent more resources going after nonviolent protesters on January 6th. They focus a lot of attention on things like DEI, and they downplay the threat that militant Islamic terrorism poses.”

As a member of Congress, DeSantis pushed for bans of refugees from countries dominated by Muslims and hostile to American foreign policy. His military service in Iraq, meanwhile, taught him very quickly that the country would never be a western-style democracy.