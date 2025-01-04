January 4, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis says Islamic terrorism poses ‘very real’ threat

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 4, 20253min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesNE Florida

Gov. DeSantis appoints government employees to St. Johns River State College District Board

FederalHeadlines

Jimmy Carter’s state funeral starts Saturday

Culture WarsHeadlines

Hillary Clinton, George Soros to be honored by White House

Ron DeSantis
The Governor blames Barack Obama and Joe Biden for a soft approach to the phenomenon.

Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t holding back when it comes to recent terror attacks, or his belief that they link to radical Islam.

“I would argue it’s probably a greater threat today than it has been in the last decade.,” DeSantis said on Saturday’s episode of “Life, Liberty & Levin.”

The Governor, during an interview airing on Fox News Saturday evening, was addressing the phenomenon in the wake of U.S. Army veteran Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar driving a vehicle that plowed through a crowd on Bourbon Street in the first hours of 2025, killing 15 and injuring 30.

Jabbar was inspired by the Islamic State, a cross-national terror group that the United States has battled for much of the 21st century.

DeSantis blames the administrations of Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden for a feckless approach to terror in favor of stifling domestic criticism. He says that the former left America in a “world of hurt,” but that his former Vice President turned one-term President left America in “way worse shape” than even under Obama.

“You’ve had the approach from our national security apparatus and institutions like the FBI, they almost think, oh, well, this Islamic terrorism, that that’s so 2001, right? It’s like somehow it’s not a threat anymore. They’ve spent more resources going after nonviolent protesters on January 6th. They focus a lot of attention on things like DEI, and they downplay the threat that militant Islamic terrorism poses.”

As a member of Congress, DeSantis pushed for bans of refugees from countries dominated by Muslims and hostile to American foreign policy. His military service in Iraq, meanwhile, taught him very quickly that the country would never be a western-style democracy.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJimmy Carter's state funeral starts Saturday

nextGov. DeSantis appoints government employees to St. Johns River State College District Board

One comment

  • EARL PITTS AMERICAN

    January 4, 2025 at 11:28 am

    Good Morn ‘Ting America,
    ALWAYS REMEMBER IT’S NOT NEWS UNTIL EARL “WEIGHS IN”:
    Ron “The Ronald” Desantis, America’s next 2 Term POTUS, immediatly following Don “The Donald” Trumps upcoming 4 year term, is 110% correct.
    While the Biden “Sadministration” treaded water in the non-senceical persuit of “NON-EXISTANT” White Supreamists” the Bearded Muzzy Terrorists stayed busy planning Death To America.
    Thankfully “Nothings Off The Table”:
    I, EARL PITTS AMERICAN, have been reviewing that long streach of Sweet Sweet Peace the Entire World enjoyed after the last “Crusades” were waged against “The Bearded Muzzys”. Yes that several Hundred Years of Sweet Sweet Peace is worth re-visiting once again. By bombing those Rouge Bearded Muzzy Nations back to The Middle Ages we once again will instill The Fear of God in those Heathens.
    This Sage Knowledge Drop has been provided by,
    EARL PITTS AMERICAN

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories