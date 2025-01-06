Erika Donalds to lead AFPI’s Education Opportunity Center and its Florida chapter

Florida school choice advocate Erika Donalds will join the America First Policy Institute as Chair of the Center for Education Opportunity and the AFPI-Florida State Chapter.

The OptimaEd founder and former Collier County School Board member said she was excited to take on the role at the state and national level with the group.

“I am honored to take on these roles with the America First Policy Institute,” Donalds said. “Working with AFPI on education reform nationally and championing America-first initiatives in my home state of Florida provides an opportunity to drive meaningful change in areas I am passionate about. I look forward to advancing policies that prioritize individual liberties, parental rights, and the values that make America exceptional, both in Florida and across the nation.”

Senior officials from President-elect Donald Trump’s first administration have led AFPI, including former Small Business Administration Administrator Linda McMahon, former National Economic County Director Larry Kudlow, and White House Chief Strategist Brooke Rollins.

Leadership at the organization voiced confidence that Donalds could expand the influence of AFPI.

“Erika Donalds brings a wealth of experience and an unrelenting passion for ensuring every child has access to the high-quality education they deserve,” said Chad Wolf, executive director of AFPI. “Her leadership in education reform and commitment to parental empowerment make her the ideal person to lead these efforts as we work to restore excellence in education and strengthen communities across Florida and the nation.”

Donalds long held influence in Florida conservative circles and served at the state’s Constitutional Revision Commission. She also joined the Heritage Foundation as a visiting fellow last year.

AFPI is also accepting applications for the AFPI-FL Executive Director position, who will report to Donalds and the Chief State Action Officer, Rachel Wallen Oglesby. The person will develop AFPI-FL’s strategic vision and operational plans and manage the execution of those plans within the state.

As a side note, Donalds’ husband, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, also boasts connections to Trump and was briefly considered his running mate this year, and he often comes up as a prospect for Governor in 2026.