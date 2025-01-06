Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.6.25

Good Monday morning.

Florida school choice advocate Erika Donalds will join the America First Policy Institute as Chair of the Center for Education Opportunity and Chair of the AFPI-Florida State Chapter.

The OptimaEd founder and former Collier County School Board member said she was excited to take on the role at the state and national level with the group.

“I am honored to take on these roles with the America First Policy Institute,” Donalds said. “Working with AFPI on education reform nationally and championing America-first initiatives in my home state of Florida provides an opportunity to drive meaningful change in areas I am passionate about. I look forward to advancing policies that prioritize individual liberties, parental rights, and the values that make America exceptional, both in Florida and across the nation.”

Leadership at the organization voiced confidence that Donalds will expand the influence of AFPI.

“Erika Donalds brings a wealth of experience and an unrelenting passion for ensuring every child has access to the high-quality education they deserve,” said Chad Wolf, executive director of AFPI. “Her leadership in education reform and commitment to parental empowerment make her the ideal person to lead these efforts as we work to restore excellence in education and strengthen communities across Florida and the nation.”

AFPI is also accepting applications for Executive Director for AFPI-FL, who will report to Donalds and to the AFPI Chief State Action Officer, Rachel Wallen Oglesby. This person will develop AFPI-FL’s strategic vision and operational plans and manage the execution of those plans within the state.

___

TSG Advisors’ Education practice is growing with the addition of Dr. Jennifer Peterson, who brings extensive expertise in resource development and workforce education.

Peterson’s career has been defined by her ability to secure and manage critical funding, most notably during her tenure as Associate Vice President of Resource Development at Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ).

Her strategic leadership at FSCJ garnered over $80 million in external funding, fueling initiatives in STEM education, workforce development and postsecondary access. Among her many accomplishments is securing a $3 million allocation for the Nassau County Education Institute, an initiative designed to address workforce shortages in Florida’s vital logistics and trucking sectors.

“Dr. Jennifer Peterson has been the heart and soul of our grants department. Through her leadership, she has been instrumental in securing over $80 million in external grants while leading Resource Development efforts at Florida State College at Jacksonville,” said Dr. John Avendano, President at FSCJ.

“A highly skilled and visionary leader, Jennifer excels in inspiring teams, developing innovative programs, and securing transformative funding through grants. Her expertise and leadership will make her an invaluable asset to TSG Advisors – Education, and I have no doubt their clients will deeply appreciate her strategic insights and dedication.”

A certified Grant Professional (GPC), Patterson is highly regarded for her expertise in navigating complex funding landscapes and crafting sustainable, impactful programs. Her proven ability to expand opportunities for underserved populations perfectly complements TSG Advisors-Education’s commitment to advancing education and workforce development.

___

Nick Lowe has joined the Shumaker Advisors team as Vice President.

A highly detail-oriented and strategic professional, Lowe brings to the government affairs firm experience in program development, project management and innovative problem-solving across diverse industries.

Lowe’s proven leadership spans the state and national levels. He has held roles with the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association and Mercury Public Affairs, where he successfully navigated complex challenges to deliver measurable results.

In his new role, Lowe will focus on providing strategic guidance to clients, fostering public-private partnerships, and leading legislative advocacy efforts to help clients achieve their business and policy objectives.

“As we navigate a rapidly changing political and business landscape, having experienced professionals like Nick on our team is crucial,” said Ron Christaldi, President and CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida. “Nick’s strategic expertise and proven ability to deliver results will be invaluable to our clients as they face new challenges and pursue ambitious goals.”

___

Ballard Partners’ Washington, D.C. office is bringing on a Hollywood heavy hitter.

The international lobbying and public affairs firm announced that Patrick Kilcur, who most recently served as Executive Vice President of U.S. Government Affairs at the Motion Picture Association, will join as a partner.

“Patrick is a highly respected and accomplished government affairs professional with a proven track record of success at the MPA,” said firm founder and President Brian Ballard.

“Patrick’s long-standing relationships with leadership in the U.S. Senate and his expertise in the entertainment industry broaden our firm’s reach substantially in Washington and Hollywood. We are thrilled to welcome him to the firm.”

At the MPA, Kilcur oversaw all government relations functions and policy initiatives in the United States for the association and its member companies, including major Hollywood studios such as Walt Disney Studios, Netflix, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Studios, Warner Bros. Discovery and recently added Amazon Studios.

“I am excited to join Ballard Partners and contribute to the firm’s continued growth and success,” Kilcur said.

“Ballard Partners has a well-earned reputation for excellence in government relations, and I look forward to working with Brian and the entire team to provide strategic counsel and deliver results for our clients. I also want to thank MPA Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin and all my colleagues at the MPA for an incredibly rewarding 11 years at the Motion Picture Association.”

___

The Florida Beer Wholesalers Association (FBWA) and the Beer Industry of Florida (BIF) are merging under the FBWA name to better represent the state’s vast beer industry. The merger will consolidate resources to enhance advocacy and boost support for distributors.

“This is an exciting moment for Florida’s beer community,” FBWA President Jared Ross said. “By combining our expertise and resources, we are better equipped to advocate for our members, create new opportunities for growth and reinforce Florida’s commitment to choice, variety, and a vibrant free market.”

Both entities share a vision for Florida’s beer industry that emphasizes the state’s three-tier system, which separates the industry by manufacturers, distributors and vendors and generally prohibits any one entity from conducting business in more than one tier.

Under the merger, the groups will prioritize legislative advocacy, including upholding the three-tier system and support for distributors as they work to meet evolving demands within the state’s beer industry.

“This unification strengthens our ability to protect the three-tier system, ensuring a fair and competitive marketplace,” FBWA Chair David Bear said. “It is our mission to maintain consumer access to the diversity and quality they value while preserving a system that benefits every part of the supply chain.”

As part of the merger, longtime BIF President Justin Hollis announced he is leaving the organization to pursue a position with Weatherford Capital, the firm owned and operated by former House Speaker Will Weatherford.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@AndyTaylor6: I am so happy the Bucs did that for Mike Evans! Not every NFL coach or team would have done that. 11 straight years of 1,000 years is incredible. (He’s going to break it next year)

— DAYS UNTIL —

House single bill drafting submission deadline for 2025 Session — 11; ‘Severance’ season two debuts – 11; AFC and NFC championship games — 20; Special GOP Primary to replace Matt Gaetz in Florida’s 1st Congressional District — 22; DNC Chair election — 26; Grammy Awards — 27; Super Bowl LIX — 34; Florida Chamber’s 2025 Legislative Fly-In — 35; ‘Cobra Kai’ final episodes premiere — 38; ‘The White Lotus’ season three premieres — 41; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres – 46; ‘1923’ season two premieres — 48; 2025 Session single bill filing deadline — 53; the 2025 Oscars – 55; Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session begins – 57; Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet will meet — 59; 10th annual Red Dog Blue Dog charity event — 72; Tampa Bay Rays season opener — 81; Special Election for CD 1 — 85; ‘Andor’ season two premieres — 106; 2025 Session ends – 116; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres – 116; Epic Universe grand opening — 136; ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’ premieres — 137; ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ premieres — 144; DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet will meet — 156; James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ premieres — 186; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres – 200; ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ premieres on Disney+ — 212; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 254; ‘Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 319; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 345; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres – 347; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres – 484; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 501; FIFA World Cup 26™ final – 522; FIFA World Cup 26™ final match – 560; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 712; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres – 852; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres – 998; 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1,285; 2028 U.S. Presidential Election — 1,401; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres – 1,801; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres – 2,532.

— REST IN PEACE —

Randal Ray Perkins, known to many as “Randy,” passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 60. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, businessman and visionary leader, Perkins was a force to be reckoned with and leaves behind a legacy as a fierce competitor in business, a father proud of his four daughters and a man of boundless generosity.

Born in Miami on Oct. 6, 1964, Perkins grew up with a strong work ethic and an unrelenting drive to succeed. He graduated from Miami Coral Park Senior High School. Briefly, he attended the University of Miami, where he was a walk-on to the football team, before transferring to the University of Central Florida.

Perkins left college early to support his young family, working in landscaping and taking jobs with Yellow Freight and Ryder. His entrepreneurial spirit soon led him to create Grasshopper Landscaping, which later evolved into Sunbelt and the turnkey rapid-response disaster company AshBritt.

Following Hurricane Andrew in 1992, Grasshopper Landscaping became involved as a subcontractor, introducing Perkins and his wife and business partner, Saily, to the disaster response field and changing the trajectory of his life and the industry as a whole.

Over 32 years, the Perkins family grew AshBritt into the nation’s leading disaster recovery and emergency management company, setting the industry standard and achieving tremendous success. Never one to shy away from conflict, as most of his competitors knew well, Perkins is credited with shaping the industry through his innovative approaches, relentless drive and commitment to excellence.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Florida in 2025: More elections, condos, guns and property insurance battles” via Gray Rohrer of the USA Today Network-Florida — In a state where Republicans dominate, Florida will still see big political battles play out in the new year, despite the GOP extending their winning streak at the ballot box in November. Perennial issues that sometimes split the party, such as property insurance, health care and guns are poised to grab headlines in the new year. Then there’s the issue of condos. DeSantis had called for lawmakers to hold a Special Session before the end of the year to fix a new law requiring condo associations to carry more reserves to pay for maintenance and repairs that had gone unaddressed for years. But legislative leaders rebuffed him, pushing the issue into the new year.

“Looking for relevance in Republican Florida, Jason Pizzo seeks distance from progressives” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — As he tries to secure a modicum of relevance for Democrats in the Senate and chart a political future for himself, Sen. Pizzo is doubling down on a centrist message — and seeking distance from the party’s progressive wing. Pizzo is at the beginning of a two-year term as the leader of the small band of Democrats in the Senate — 12 out of 40 Senators — with Republicans holding such a large majority they can implement anything they want. Pizzo began his tenure as Democratic Leader with warm words for the Republican Senate President, a pledge to work cooperatively with the majority party, a plea to be treated fairly — and some notable criticisms of fellow Democrats, nationally and at home.

“Danny Burgess pushes for better notification from property insurers on rate changes, cancellations” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Sen. Burgess has filed legislation that would require homeowners policy insurers to give ratepayers better notification of policy cancellation, nonrenewal or rate changes. The bill (SB 128) would require 45 days written notice mailed to the policyholder’s last known address. The bill would also require email notification if the policyholder provided an email address. The bill would require at least 10 days’ written notice, including the reason for any cancellation due to nonpayment. The bill exempts homeowners policies that require monthly payments from the 10-day notification requirement. The new provision would be added to Florida state statute 627.7011 as a seventh section.

“Adam Botana wants to ease hurricane recovery as Florida braces for the next storms” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Hurricane Ian flooded Rep. Botana’s Southwest Florida district, making storm recovery central to his work in the House. That will continue in the next Regular Session as the Bonita Springs Republican chairs the Natural Resources & Disasters Subcommittee. He knows the work will be vital to his community and others on Florida’s coast. That includes everyone in House District 80. “We need to help people face crises after natural disasters,” Botana said. “We know that with everything we experienced — Ian a couple of years ago and with Milton and Helene this year.” But he said much of the work around disaster relief must keep the economy in mind.

“Peggy Gossett-Seidman promises legislation to curb drownings, improve water safety” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Florida consistently suffers from one of the highest rates of drowning of any state. Rep. Gossett-Seidman has drafted legislation to make all of Florida’s waterways safer. “Florida’s beautiful beaches and waterways attract millions of visitors and residents every year, but with that comes the responsibility to ensure their safety,” the Highland Beach Republican said. “These bills expand lifesaving tools, prevent drownings, and provide faster public alerts for water contamination, ensuring Florida remains a safe place to live and visit.” Gossett-Seidman announced her “Zero-Drowning Bill,” which would require Coast Guard-approved life rings at public beach entries statewide with links to 911 service connected to each one. That’s an attempt to address the high number of drownings reported each year.

“David Borrero refiles bill to ban flags with a ‘political viewpoint’ from government sites” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Sweetwater Rep. Borrero is again carrying legislation to limit flag use at public facilities. He and Rep. Berny Jacques just filed a bill (HB 75) prohibiting local or state government offices, schools and universities from displaying banners representing a “political viewpoint.” That includes a “politically partisan, racial, sexual orientation and gender or political ideology viewpoint,” the measure says, adding: “The governmental entity must remain neutral when representing political viewpoints in displaying or erecting a flag.” The ban would not extend to a “private individual” who expresses “private speech or viewpoints or exercise rights protected by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution,” the bill says.

—ELECTIONS —

“Joel Rudman files bill on animal cruelty before leaving seat to run for Congress” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Former state Rep. Rudman has officially vacated his House seat, but before leaving, he still filed the seven bills allowed for lawmakers each Session. Rudman resigned his House seat to run for Congress, as required by law. While Rudman has said he does not agree with the requirement to quit to seek higher office, he said in a departing message he feels proud of his accomplishments since his 2022 election. “As I leave the Florida House for the chance to represent my people in Congress, I am well aware that this may be my last day in public service,” Rudman said. “I think about George Washington, who chose to walk away from government instead of turning the presidency into a lifetime job. Indeed, the father of our country taught us that all government titles are temporary and to the citizenry, we should all return. Washington taught us the person is not as important as the movement; the messenger should never outweigh the message itself.”

Happening tonight:

Save the date:

— TRANSITION —

“Donald Trump to rally in D.C. ahead of inauguration” via Colleen Long of The Associated Press — Trump is expected to hold a big Washington rally the day before he’s sworn in as the nation’s 47th President. As it’s being billed, the victory rally will be held at the Capitol One Arena in the District of Columbia on Jan. 19. Trump has always preferred rally-style events where he can freewheel and joke with his supporters. He’ll be inaugurated in a formal ceremony at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20th. “This is President Trump’s VICTORY RALLY the DAY before being sworn in as the 47th President — the crowd needs to be HUGE!” read an email to supporters advertising the event. The rally is indoors — Trump’s big outdoor events were limited in the months following an assassination attempt. The arena seats roughly 20,000 people.

“Trump has reeled in more than $200 million since Election Day” via Kenneth P. Vogel, Maggie Haberman and Theodore Schleifer of The New York Times — Trump’s allies have raised well over $200 million for a constellation of groups that will fund his inauguration, his political operation and eventually his presidential library. It is a staggering sum that underscores efforts by donors and corporate interests to curry favor with Trump ahead of a second presidential term after several business leaders denounced him following the violence by his supporters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump has promised to gut the “deep state” and made various promises to industry supporters. Pfizer, OpenAI, Amazon, Meta, and cryptocurrency firms are among the pledged donors for the inaugural events.

ICYMI — “Trump picks Kevin Marino Cabrera for Ambassador to Panama” via Lisa Friedman of The New York Times — Trump named a County Commissioner to serve as his Panama Ambassador a few days after Trump called for the United States to assert control over the Panama Canal. Cabrera, the District 6 Commissioner of Miami-Dade County and the Vice Chair of its International Trade Consortium, worked for the Trump campaign in 2020 and won Trump’s endorsement in January when he ran for Vice Chair of the Florida Republican Party. This year, he served as the state’s representative to the Republican National Committee Platform Committee. “Few understand Latin American politics as well as Kevin,” Trump wrote on social media. “He will do a FANTASTIC job representing our Nation’s interests in Panama!”

“Trump taps Miami medical magnate Benjamín León Jr. as Ambassador to Spain” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — He was a leader in Miami-Dade’s medical services industry for decades, co-founding one of America’s first health maintenance organizations (HMOs) and creating Leon Medical Centers, whose easily recognizable cross-shaped logo can be spotted throughout the county. He’s likely bound for a diplomatic role under Trump’s incoming administration. Trump tapped 80-year-old Leon, a wealthy Cuba-born entrepreneur and horse racing enthusiast, as the next U.S. Ambassador to Spain. Pending confirmation by the Senate, León will succeed Julissa Reynoso Pantaleón, a Dominican Republican-born lawyer, in the role. The President-elect cited some of Leon’s contributions to the medical industry in a post on his Truth Social platform, announcing his selection as ambassador.

“Trump backs MAGA loyalist Joe Gruters for RNC Treasurer” via Ashleigh Fields of The Hill — Trump weighed in on the Republican National Committee (RNC) leadership roles ahead of internal elections and Florida lawmaker Gruters earned his support in the form of a Truth Social post. “I am hearing that America First Patriot Joe Gruters, from the Great State of Florida, is considering running for Treasurer of the Republican National Committee,” Trump wrote. “An early and loyal supporter of MAGA, Joe was on the ‘Trump Train’ before it even left the station,” he added, crediting Gruters for his three consecutive wins in the Sunshine State. “As Treasurer, Joe would be a Fierce Advocate for our Great MAGA Movement and would work tirelessly to ensure a highly functioning, fiscally responsible and financially successful RNC,” Trump stated.

“Trump’s man in Miami: How a local lobbyist became a confidant to the President-elect” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — When the initials “DJT” flash on Felix Lasarte’s cellphone, there’s business to discuss with a once and future President. The veteran Miami lobbyist and land-use lawyer took on Trump’s Doral resort as a client weeks after the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the Capitol by supporters of Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election. Two other prominent land-use lawyers declined Trump’s business then. Still, Lasarte said he happily signed on to help the former President pursue a new luxury condo and retail complex on the resort’s 650-acre footprint in Miami-Dade County. “I had zero hesitation. I knew we would click,” said Lasarte, 54, who said he voted for Trump thrice.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Joe Biden to deliver two major speeches in his final days in office” via Carol E. Lee and Kristen Welker of NBC News — President Biden plans to deliver two major speeches before leaving office as part of an effort to outline what he sees as key parts of his legacy from more than 50 years in public service, according to two people familiar with the plans. The first speech is set to focus on foreign policy and is expected to be delivered sometime after Biden returns on Jan. 12 from a trip to Italy, these people said. They said Biden then plans to close out his final days in the White House with a farewell address to the country. Neither speech has been fully drafted, the sources familiar with the President’s plans said, but the contours and themes of both have been developed.

“‘Not dead yet’: Why Matt Gaetz could survive the lurid ethics report” via Marc Caputo of The Bulwark — In a normal time and state, Gaetz’s political future would be over after the release of a damning 36-page House Ethics Committee report accusing the Florida Republican of “statutory rape,” paying women for sex, illicit drug use, and other conduct unbecoming of a Congressman. But these are not normal times. It’s the Trump era. And this is not a normal state. Gaetz hails from Florida, the heart of MAGAville. And in the aftermath of the bombshell revelations, operatives and political pros here said they really could see Gaetz — now radioactive — making a successful return to elected office.

“Greg Steube bill aims to combat ‘radical left,’ ban trans women from women’s sports” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Will a GOP-controlled Washington, D.C., be the ticket to the clarity a Florida Congressman wants regarding gender in amateur sports? That’s the hope of U.S. Rep. Steube, who is running back his Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. The bill would federalize protections amateur female athletes in Florida currently enjoy. “The radical left is not in step with the American people on the issue of protecting women’s sports,” Steube said. “Americans have loudly spoken that they do not want men stealing sports records from women, entering their daughters’ locker rooms, replacing female athletes on teams, and taking their daughters’ scholarship opportunities.”

“Haiti relief negotiated by Maria Elvira Salazar, Frederica Wilson dropped in last-minute negotiations to fund the federal government” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Trade assistance for Haiti, negotiated by Florida lawmakers, failed to survive a three-day dash before Christmas to keep the federal government running. U.S. Reps. María Elvira Salazar and Frederica Wilson successfully secured duty-free access for Haitian imports in a bipartisan budget deal that had the blessing of House Speaker Mike Johnson. But conservative outrage over the continuing resolution led Johnson to withdraw that deal before putting it on the House floor for a vote. A different continuing resolution won approval on the floor Friday, but only after a number of items were cut, including assistance for Haiti.

“Ethics report details allegations of campaign violations by Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A report containing findings by the Office of Congressional Ethics provides details of multiple campaign transactions and official government office activities by U.S. Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick that investigators said may have violated House rules and federal law. The Broward-Palm Beach county Democrat, first elected in a January 2022 Special Election, has been under investigation for almost her entire time in Congress. An investigative Subcommittee of the House Ethics Committee has been working on the case for more than a year but has not taken any public action. The document is the Office of Congressional Ethics “findings of fact and citations to law” about its investigation that prompted the Ethics Committee to begin its own inquiry.

“Biden to block new offshore drilling along most U.S. coastline” via Zack Colman of POLITICO — Biden is planning to prohibit future offshore oil and gas drilling along most of the nation’s coastline, setting up a potential roadblock for Republicans’ plans to expand production in federal waters. Biden is set to announce on Monday that he will withdraw 625 million acres of coastline from future oil and gas drilling. That would encompass all of the Atlantic coast and eastern Gulf of Mexico, the Pacific coast from Washington to California and parts of Alaska’s Northern Bering Sea, according to a person briefed on the matter but who was not authorized to discuss it publicly. The move tees up a fight over offshore energy as Trump plans to turbocharge domestic oil and gas production.

“Net neutrality rules struck down by appeals court” via Cecilia Kang of The New York Times — A federal appeals court struck down the Federal Communications Commission’s landmark net neutrality rules on Thursday, ending a nearly two-decade effort to regulate broadband internet providers as utilities. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit in Cincinnati said the FCC lacked the authority to reinstate rules that prevented broadband providers from slowing or blocking access to internet content. In its opinion, a three-judge panel pointed to a Supreme Court decision in June, known as Loper Bright, which overturned a 1984 legal precedent that gave deference to government agencies on regulations. “Applying Loper Bright means we can end the FCC’s vacillations,” the court ruled.

— STATEWIDE —

“‘Classical education’ thrives in Ron DeSantis’ Florida” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO — Florida has become a haven for classical education, as the schooling model increases in popularity among conservatives trying to gain a foothold nationally. While several states are embracing the education approach — which emphasizes liberal arts and Western teachings on math, science, civics, and classical texts that have increasingly been embraced by conservatives and some Christians — Florida under DeSantis is going further by turning the state into an incubator for classical schools, both public and private alike. The efforts are one key way Florida’s GOP Governor and policymakers are reshaping education in the state. With a second Trump administration coming, there are expected to be more opportunities for classical education to grow nationally.

—“As Florida colleges change protest rules, some see voices stifled” via Divya Kumar of the Orlando Sentinel

“Home insurance costs in Florida spiked in third quarter. Are more increases on the way?” via Ron Hurtibise of the Orlando Sentinel — Those stabilized home insurance costs that industry leaders and state insurance regulators touted over most of 2024? It looks like premiums might be heading up again. That’s what a South Florida Sun-Sentinel analysis of insurance market share data from the third quarter of 2024 shows. The statewide average premium paid for an all-perils single-family home policy in Florida increased by 3.1% between the second and third quarters. That follows two straight quarters that saw increases of 1.3%, a reduced rate that experts attributed to a decrease in lawsuits, a mild 2023 hurricane season and lower hikes in the cost of reinsurance. In 2022, Florida’s Legislature required that insurers release the statewide data to the public as part of a series of insurance reforms that imposed restrictions on what insurers described as runaway litigation.

“Florida chafes under flood-protection rules” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — To make sure taxpayers don’t end up subsidizing the reconstruction of vulnerable homes that will inevitably flood again, FEMA has a rule: If a home in a flood zone suffers damage worth more than half its value, that home cannot be repaired. It must be torn down and rebuilt to modern flood safety standards. This is the 50% rule. And it can be the difference between whether a family returns to their home after a hurricane — or they must move away forever. Rebuilding might mean, for instance, taking a house initially built upon a simple concrete slab and raising it 10 feet or more on stilts. That’s too expensive for many homeowners, particularly since flood insurance coverage is capped at $250,000. It also means that — at least on an individual level — homeowners have a lot of incentive to dodge the 50% rule if they can. One way to do that is by splitting a repair job into a series of smaller projects, none of which reach the 50% threshold by themselves but collectively violate the rule.

“Florida’s pot industry suffered a major loss in November. But it won’t easily be dethroned.” via Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO — Florida is poised to see a rush of new medical marijuana companies, after DeSantis’ administration recently issued 25 long-delayed licenses to operate in the state. But industry experts say that the market to grow and sell marijuana has changed significantly as the state’s growing stockpile of available licenses sat dormant for years — giving new companies only a narrow opportunity to break into the entrenched, $2 billion industry in the Sunshine State. The ever-increasingly difficult path faced by the new licensees is a welcome consolation prize for the big medical marijuana companies already operating in Florida, which just lost a bruising fight with DeSantis over legalizing recreational marijuana use for adults in the nation’s third-largest state. Had they won, existing pot companies would have been at the front of the line to sell non-medicinal products in a potential $6.1 billion industry.

“Sports billionaires keep feasting on Florida taxpayers” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — The Orlando City Council is expected to approve a new development district in Orlando, technically known as a “community development district.” And this particular CDD is tiny: Just a single city block, immediately across the street from the Kia Center. But it comes with an enormous potential tax benefit for the Orlando Magic, the professional basketball team planning a commercial development on the land within the district. It’s the latest example of pro sports team owners feasting off Florida taxpayers. The willingness of so many politicians — Republican and Democrat alike — to spend so much taxpayer money propping up owners of pro sports teams is one reason that owning a sports team is such a lucrative investment. The Orlando Magic, for instance, has more than tripled in value over the past 10 years to an estimated $3.2 billion, according to Forbes. Even the Rays, one of the least valuable teams in Major League Baseball, have roughly doubled over the past decade to $1.3 billion. And Inter Miami, one of North America’s newer pro sports franchises, is already worth more than $1 billion, according to Forbes’ valuations. This is also why the owners of pro sports teams shower so much money on so many elected officials.

“Florida residents gain right to sue local governments for not enforcing ban on public camping” via Max Klaver of the Miami Herald — As rates of homelessness surge nationwide, Florida residents can sue their local governments for not enforcing a statewide ban on public camping. House Bill 1365, the camping ban, partially came into effect in October after DeSantis signed it into law in March. The law does not affect lawful recreational camping or people who sleep in legally parked and registered cars. Aiming to crack down on homelessness, the law holds municipalities responsible for ensuring people don’t sleep overnight on their streets, parks or other public places. That provision went into effect this Fall. Starting in January, though, failure to do so can result in costly lawsuits for local governments, which could lead to jail time for those experiencing homelessness. Since 2023, the number of Americans experiencing homelessness has risen by more than 18%. In Florida, that yearly increase was only 2%.

“Floridians have no right to bodies of water ‘free of pollution,’ appeals court rules” via Jackie Llanos of the Florida Phoenix — For the second time this year, a Florida appellate court has ruled against environmentalists fighting to enact a widely supported local clean water measure. The 5th District Court of Appeal ruled Thursday that although 83% of voters in Titusville approved a 2022 initiative establishing the right to clean water, the city in Brevard County couldn’t enact it because of a 2020 state law preventing local government from giving rights to bodies of water, plants and animals. The City of Titusville had appealed a lower court’s ruling siding with Speak Up Titusville, the group behind the local ballot measure.

“Hundreds apply for restitution for abuse suffered at Florida reform schools” via Kate Payne of The Associated Press — Hundreds of people who say they suffered physical or sexual abuse at two state-run reform schools in Florida are in line to receive tens of thousands of dollars in restitution from the state after Florida lawmakers formally apologized for the horrors they endured as children more than 50 years ago. At its peak in the Jim Crow 1960s, 500 boys were housed at what is now known as the Dozier School for Boys, most of them for minor offenses such as petty theft, truancy or running away from home. Orphaned and abandoned children were also sent to the school, which was open for more than a century. In recent years, hundreds of men have come forward to recount brutal beatings, sexual assaults, deaths and disappearances at the notorious school in the panhandle town of Marianna. Nearly 100 boys died between 1900 and 1973 at Dozier, some of them from gunshot wounds or blunt force trauma.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Political titan Katherine Fernandez Rundle under fire: Wayward prosecutor, botched cases, a fed-up judge” via Brittany Wallman, Ana Claudia Chacin and Claire Healy of the Miami Herald — State Attorney Fernandez Rundle, long a fixture of popularity and political triumph in Miami-Dade County, is ending the year on unfamiliar ground. A sex trafficking victim’s case was dropped when she turned up dead in a canal. A wealthy boater escaped serious consequences for two years in the death of a teenage girl. Complaints about a gymnastics coach’s inappropriate conduct with young girls were initially dismissed without investigation. A grieving mother whose mentally ill son was shot and killed by a police officer was sentenced to a year in jail for violating a restraining order filed by the officer. A murderer confessed and was given immunity from prosecution — but no one told the victims’ parents. This embarrassing chapter for the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office opened with one judge’s attention-grabbing order in March. Circuit Judge Andrea Ricker Wolfson threw two state prosecutors off a death penalty resentencing case for misconduct. “It was the kind of order that gets everyone’s attention in the criminal justice system,” one of Fernandez Rundle’s top chiefs, José Arrojo, told the Herald.

“Veteran Miami-Dade cop Mario Knapp sworn in as new Homestead Police Chief” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Veteran Miami-Dade police officer Knapp, who mounted a strong but unsuccessful bid for Sheriff last year, is now leading the police force of the county’s second oldest city. Knapp was just sworn in as the new Chief of the Homestead Police Department. He succeeds longtime Chief Alexander Rolle Jr., who joined the agency in 1979 and served as its top cop for more than a quarter-century. “The City of Homestead is thrilled to welcome Mario Knapp as its new Chief of Police,” a city spokesperson wrote on Homestead’s Facebook page ahead of Knapp’s Friday swearing-in. “The City of Homestead and its Police Department are growing, and the city is excited for this new chapter under Chief Knapp’s leadership. With his wealth of experience and commitment to justice, he is ready to lead Homestead into a safe and prosperous future.”

“Man arrested after he plotted to attack pro-Israel group in South Florida” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A man was arrested after he traveled from Gainesville to South Florida with his weapons in a plot to attack a pro-Israel organization. Forrest Pemberton told authorities he changed his mind and decided not to carry out his plan. “It would have been a one-way ticket in Plantation; I decided I wasn’t ready. I gave up,” Pemberton said, according to the federal complaint filed on Dec. 30. Court Watch, which was the first to report on the foiled attack, said his intended target was the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) office.

“Fluoride removed from water in Port St. Lucie following state Surgeon General’s concerns” via Keith Burbank of Treasure Coast Newspapers — About three weeks after Stuart temporarily removed fluoride from its drinking water, Port St. Lucie officials have done the same. The announcement affects 95,000 water customers in the city. Fluoridation was stopped on Sunday, and it takes about two days to refresh the system, according to the city. The St. Lucie West Services District serves 6,800 customers in Port St. Lucie. Officials there could not be reached for comment. “Our top priority is to provide our customers with the safest and highest-quality product possible,” said Kevin Matyjaszek, Director of the Port St. Lucie Utility Systems Department, in a statement.

“‘We’re in trouble’: Miami DEI leader says state policies left the industry in free fall” via Michael Butler of the Miami Herald — Miami Shores resident Roni Bennett launched South Florida People of Color in 2015 to educate businesses and universities about marginalized communities and help them learn why diversity, equity and inclusion — DEI, for short — is essential to the foundation of any company or organization. A decade later, Bennett has seen her work limited by Florida legislation affecting DEI that DeSantis supported, including the 2022 Stop Woke Act. She estimates that her annual revenue, which once hovered around $300,000, has been cut in half because of the legislation. “We’re in trouble,” said Bennett, 54. Before Stop Woke, Bennett said South Florida People of Color had sufficient revenue to organize community events.

“Outgoing State Attorney Dave Aronberg to open new law firm in downtown West Palm Beach” via Hannah Phillips of the Palm Beach Post — With his 12-year tenure as Palm Beach County’s State Attorney coming to an end, Aronberg announced this week that he will manage a new law firm specializing in civil and criminal litigation and land-use planning. The firm, Dave Aronberg Law, P.A., will be in downtown West Palm Beach, a short walk from the courthouse where he led a team of 115 prosecutors for over a decade. Seen often on cable television, Aronberg said he plans to make time for more television appearances, too. Though he’s trading the public sector for the private one, Aronberg said he will continue to try to combat the opioid epidemic and improve addiction treatment centers.

“Personnel note: Nikki Whiting to lead government relations for Miami-Dade College” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Whiting’s workload at her alma mater just got heavier. Miami-Dade College (MDC) just promoted Whiting to Assistant Vice President of Communications and External Affairs, a role in which she’ll oversee all the institution’s government relations. Whiting told Florida Politics by text that she is proud of her promotion, calling MDC “one of the nation’s largest and most impactful institutions.” “In this role, I will continue overseeing the college’s communications while advancing legislative priorities that strengthen opportunities for our 120,000 students, faculty and MDC community.” Whiting’s advancement comes five months and one week after MDC hired her as its primary spokesperson, leading the college’s media relations and social outreach.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

Of course, he did — “Andrew Bain intervened to drop charges against Carolina Amesty” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — Facing immense public attention and an impatient judge, prosecutors hurried last Fall to prepare their case against Amesty for trial. But their urgency abruptly halted after Orange Osceola State Attorney Bain spoke with Amesty’s defense counsel, internal notes from the office show. Amesty, fresh from losing a re-election bid, had been accused in August of forging a man’s signature on a document she notarized in her former role as an administrator for her family’s small college. The area’s top prosecutor, who had just lost his own campaign to keep his job, agreed to drop the charges against Amesty in exchange for her agreement to complete a so-called diversion program, a puzzling turn of events that dispensed with the case before all of the evidence gathered against her could be aired publicly.

“Tavares votes to end fluoridation after in-person appeal from Surgeon General” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — Tavares will immediately end water fluoridation, its City Council decided, following an in-person appeal from Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo. The 4-1 vote puts the Lake County city at odds with neighboring Leesburg, which reaffirmed its plan to begin fluoridation earlier this week, in the Central Florida county at the forefront of the reemerging debate over the decades-old national dental health initiative. Ladapo’s surprise appearance at a local City Council meeting also suggested the DeSantis administration is emphasizing the issue. Ladapo had issued a late November advisory calling on Florida communities to stop fluoridating their water supplies and citing recent studies suggesting potential adverse health impacts of fluoridation, including reduced IQ in children and increased risk for ADHD.

“State panel dropping ‘inappropriate conduct’ case against outgoing Orange Judge Jeff Ashton” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — The state panel that investigates misconduct by Florida Judges intends to dismiss its case against Ashton — an Orange County Judge accused of shouting at an attorney and showing bias against others while on the bench — following his November electoral defeat. In addition to Ashton leaving office, the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission cited “his agreement to not hold further judicial office or senior judge status” as a basis for dismissal, according to a single-page notice. Ashton declined to comment through an email from his lawyer, Thomas Somerville. The action brings an apparent end to a tumultuous public career.

“Kennedy Space Center makes space tourism boom in Florida” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Florida’s space industry seemed destined for a sad ending when NASA grounded the space shuttle mission in 2011, and Atlantis arrived home to Florida for retirement. But that’s not what happened. “It just seemed like everybody thought that the space race or the space program was over, and it’s nice seeing it bouncing back,” Therrin Protze, the Kennedy Space Center (KSC) Visitor Complex’s Chief Operating Officer. This year, an estimated 90 rocket launches blasted off at KSC. Next year, it should top 100. Private companies, like SpaceX and Blue Origin, are keeping KSC busy again and renewing the excitement for space. On a recent day before Christmas, the KSC Visitor Complex was busy with international tourists wearing Disney World and Universal Studios shirts. The Mars Rover was decorated like a reindeer, and the giant Saturn V Rocket was lit up underneath with red and green lights. It felt like Christmas … in space.

— LOCAL: TB —

“A fight over waterfront land divided this Pinellas neighborhood” via Rebecca Liebson of the Tampa Bay Times — Along Red Bird Court in Seminole, there are about 2 acres of grassy land full of invasive Brazilian pepper trees and a dock leading into the Gulf of Mexico. For years, one neighbor in the quiet subdivision controlled the vacant property. But all hell broke loose when Michael Scurry moved in next door and tried to trim some of the trees. That dispute escalated into a bitter court battle that’s dragged on for nearly six years and forced everyone on the block to choose sides. The case hinges on the piece of waterfront property that runs behind several homes in the Sea Pines subdivision. Scurry’s neighbor, Bradley Berg, was able to buy the land from the subdivision’s developer. But the neighborhood’s founding documents show it never should have been up for grabs.

“Tampa’s top federal prosecutor touts surge in cases amid uncertain future” via Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times — When Roger Handberg took office in 2021 as the top federal prosecutor in the district that includes Tampa Bay, he said he wanted his attorneys to take on more and more significant cases. He wanted them to work cases he felt were meaningful and impactful. Three years later, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida assesses his tenure in numbers: A 60% increase in overall prosecutions this year compared to the year he took over. More than $1 billion in restitution was ordered to be paid to crime victims. More than $300 million was collected in civil and criminal assets. “I had goals,” he said. “I think we’ve exceeded those.”







— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Historic year: Jacksonville sees lowest number of homicides this century” via Scott Butler of The Florida Times-Union — Whether he’s addressing the public about some senseless killing or holding someone accountable, Sheriff T.K. Waters consistently says, “One life is too many.” Well, in 2024, way fewer lives were taken abruptly in Jacksonville. So few that it’s the lowest number at least this century and likely further back than that. The unofficial 82 homicides halt a disturbing trend of 12 straight years of exceeding 100 victims and are the lowest since 2011 when 86 people were killed. It also represents a 48% decrease from 2023’s 157 homicides. “I think it’s amazing,” Sheriff Waters said. “I think it’s a testament to the hard work of the men and women of this agency every single day. I think it’s a testament to our community and how they respond to violence when it takes place in our city. And I think it’s a testament to the good lord and how he’s guiding us along the way.”

“Ben Albritton doesn’t yet know answers for Perry troubles” via Tristan Wood of WUSF — As local leaders in the economically struggling city of Perry in Taylor County are looking to the state government for help with solutions, Senate President Albritton said he does not yet know the solution but is paying close attention to that community. “I can tell you right now, paying attention is where it starts, and we all know that in that area of the state, we should be paying attention. So I wish there was a magic wand, by the way, because I will tell you the people I’ve met over there, just humble and just fantastic, honestly, just fantastic people. So, I wish I had a magic wand, but I don’t. I’m only the President of the Senate,” he said.

“After settling three others, Duval School Board may pay $365K to end teacher misconduct lawsuit” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — The Duval County School Board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on approving a $365,000 settlement for another misconduct lawsuit involving former Douglas Anderson School of the Arts teacher Jeffrey Clayton. The Board approved paying $1.45 million in July to settle three other complaints about Clayton, now serving a 10-year prison sentence for violating a law against teachers having sexual conduct with students or seeking or engaging in romantic relationships. Clayton was not charged with having sex with a student.

“DeSantis names four to the Board of Trustees for St. Johns River State College” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — There were four appointments of Floridians to serve on the St. Johns River State College District Board of Trustees. Those newly appointed to the four-year terms on that panel include Nick Primrose, Tammy “Chereese” Stewart and Cyrus Zomorodian. DeSantis reappointed Willard “Jud” Sapp Jr. to serve on the Board again. All of the Governor’s appointments are still pending approval by the Florida Senate. The Board oversees the operations and administration of St. Johns River State College, a state college that serves predominantly St. Johns County and Clay County residents. The college focuses on vocational education, offering many four-year bachelor’s and two-year associate’s degrees. Florida’s state colleges also serve as springboards for many students who eventually move on to universities and four-year college degrees.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Cape Coral to activate school zone speed cameras in January” via Mickenzie Hannon of the Naples Daily News — Cape Coral will start activating school zone speed cameras in January, with a 30-day warning period before fines begin. The program aims to reduce speeding and improve student safety. Cameras will be active 30 minutes before the start of school, throughout the school day, and 30 minutes after dismissal on school days. Enforcement will not occur outside school hours, on holidays or weekends. Drivers exceeding the speed limit by 10 mph or more will be in violation. The city will post signs before entering the school zones advising that drivers are entering a photo-enforced area. During the 30-day warning period, violators will receive warnings instead of fines.

“Cape Coral man arrested by FHP in Collier County, accused of impersonating CIA officer” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Naples Daily News — A Cape Coral man faces charges in Collier County, accused of impersonating a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer. Jorge Alberto Alfonso, 63, of Cape Coral, faces charges of false personation of officials and drug possession due to pills he did not have a prescription for. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at about 3:15 p.m. On New Year’s Day, troopers observed a 2018 Ford pickup registered to the front-right passenger, Alfonso, with flashing red and blue emergency lights, traveling north on Interstate 75 at the 101-mile marker south of Naples. Once stopped, troopers said, Alfonso identified himself as being with the CIA.

— TOP OPINION —

“James Carville: I was wrong about the 2024 Election. Here’s why.” via The New York Times — I’ve been going over this in my head for the past two months, all the variables, all the what-ifs, all the questions about Biden’s re-election decisions and what kind of Democrat or message might have worked against Trump. I keep coming back to the same thing. We lost for one very simple reason: It was, it is, and it always will be the economy, stupid. We have to begin 2025 with that truth as our political north star and not get distracted by anything else.

Although the U.S. economy remains the strongest in the world, with GDP soaring and inflation subsiding, the American people did not settle for us being better than the rest or take that as good enough. Trump, for the first time in his political career, decisively won by seizing a swath of middle-class and low-income voters focused on the economy. Democrats have flat-out lost the economic narrative. The only path to electoral salvation is to take it back. Perception is everything in politics, and a lot of Americans perceive us as out to lunch on the economy — not feeling their pain or caring too much about other things instead.

Trump won the popular vote by putting the economic anger of Americans front and center. If we focus on anything else, we risk falling farther into the abyss. Our messaging machine must sharply focus on opposing the unpopular Republican economic agenda that will live on past him. Vocally oppose the party, not the person or the extremism of his movement. I don’t always agree with Wall Street, but Jamie Dimon was right when he said that Democrats’ railing against “ultra-MAGA” was insulting and politically tone-deaf. Denouncing other Americans or their leader as miscreants is not going to win elections; focusing on their economic pain will, as will contesting the Republican economic agenda.

— OPINION —

“A Broward Democrat joins the GOP she once scorned” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — While most people were distracted by Christmas and Hanukkah, Hillary Cassel abruptly switched parties. Some of Cassel’s Broward constituents are very angry and they should be. From 2019 to 2021, Cassel chaired a political committee, Florida Policyholders Cooperative, which spoke up for consumers against the insurance industry. The committee raised more than $800,000 and showered both parties with money. Hundreds of thousands went to Republicans, allied committees and the state GOP, who controlled the insurance agenda. “I don’t make the rules,” Cassel said then. Despite that, she collected endorsements from many Democratic politicians, even though both of her rivals had much experience in the trenches, helping other Democrats. The support helped Cassel gain traction and overcome her past ties to the GOP (she was a Republican before 2016 when she became a Democrat, her voting history shows). But those endorsements haven’t aged well, and those Democrats need to denounce Cassel’s switch loudly. It’s also safe to assume that Cassel won’t win unopposed ever again.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Disney Treasure’s new ‘Moana’ musical strikes impressive notes” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — The spirit of Pacific Islander culture has driven the newest Disney Cruise Line stage production on board its new ship Disney Treasure. “Disney The Tale of Moana” debuted on the ship sailing out of Port Canaveral this month as one of three main stage shows, but the only one new to the cruise line. “We’re so proud just to be able to share this story,” native Hawaii resident and lead actor Kaenaonālani Kekoa said on board the ship during a media preview sailing. “Even though we’re not all from the Pacific islands, this cast did such a beautiful job of taking care of our stories.”

“Universal confirms the end of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit in September” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Universal Studios Florida is closing Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit — a roller coaster with a musical soundtrack — in early September for a new attraction, the theme park company confirmed Friday. Universal’s plans to demolish the coaster, which opened in 2009, were made public and became fodder on social media this week. Universal said it plans to release details about Rip Ride Rockit’s replacement in the future. The 167-foot-tall, $45 million Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit is located in the front of the park, making it a highly visible ride, especially during concerts or parades. It has a thrilling 167-foot lift hill, but what makes it different is riders get to pick their own music.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are former House Speaker José Oliva, Bryan Anderson of HCA, Dr. Ray Arsenault, Kyle Simon, and former Rep. John Tobia. And a very happy belated birthday to our favorite tech wiz, Daniel Dean (Dec. 20).

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.