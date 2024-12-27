December 27, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Universal confirms the end of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit in September
Universal Orlando Resort

Gabrielle RussonDecember 27, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Pornhub already bans users in 14 states. Florida joins that list in 2025

HeadlinesInfluence

Hillary Cassel becomes second House Democrat to swap parties ahead of 2025 Session

FederalHeadlines

Haiti relief negotiated by Maria Elvira Salazar, Frederica Wilson dropped in last-minute negotiations to fund the federal government

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit
Both Disney World and Universal Orlando are undergoing a big transformation.

Universal Studios Florida is closing Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit — a roller coaster with a musical soundtrack — in early September for a new attraction, the theme park company confirmed Friday.

Universal’s plans to demolish the coaster, which opened in 2009, were made public and became fodder on social media this week.

Universal said it plans to release details about Rip Ride Rockit’s replacement in the future.

The 167-foot-tall, $45 million Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit is located in the front park of the park, making it a highly visible ride, especially during concerts or parades. It has a thrilling 167-foot lift hill, but what makes it different is riders get to pick their own music.

When it opened originally, it had 30 different songs to choose from including “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” by the Charlie Daniels Band, the Orlando Sentinel reported at the time.

Over the years, the list of songs got shorter. The Sentinel reported last year only five songs remained, including “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor and “Stronger” by the controversial Kanye West.

Universal wanted to bill the ride, which was once called Florida’s most technologically advanced coaster, to the YouTube generation. The ride was equipped with video cameras so passengers could record themself riding and buy music videos of the experience. Sometimes, it had trouble early on and the video filming didn’t stick over time. Thrill seekers probably didn’t mind.

Both Disney World and Universal Orlando are undergoing a big transformation.

For Universal, it is months away from the May 22 grand opening of Epic Universe, a theme park built from the ground up near the Orange County Convention Center.

Meanwhile, Disney World is adding a Villains Land at the Magic Kingdom and other rides while it closes longtime attractions, such as Tom Sawyer Island. Disney recently announced it is closing its Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Hollywood Studios to convert it into a Muppets-theme ride. 

Tough year to be a roller coaster based on rock music,” one person quipped on X this week.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPornhub already bans users in 14 states. Florida joins that list in 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories