Universal confirms the end of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit in September

Universal Studios Florida is closing Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit — a roller coaster with a musical soundtrack — in early September for a new attraction, the theme park company confirmed Friday.

Universal’s plans to demolish the coaster, which opened in 2009, were made public and became fodder on social media this week.

Universal said it plans to release details about Rip Ride Rockit’s replacement in the future.

The 167-foot-tall, $45 million Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit is located in the front park of the park, making it a highly visible ride, especially during concerts or parades. It has a thrilling 167-foot lift hill, but what makes it different is riders get to pick their own music.

When it opened originally, it had 30 different songs to choose from including “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” by the Charlie Daniels Band, the Orlando Sentinel reported at the time.

Over the years, the list of songs got shorter. The Sentinel reported last year only five songs remained, including “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor and “Stronger” by the controversial Kanye West.

Universal wanted to bill the ride, which was once called Florida’s most technologically advanced coaster, to the YouTube generation. The ride was equipped with video cameras so passengers could record themself riding and buy music videos of the experience. Sometimes, it had trouble early on and the video filming didn’t stick over time. Thrill seekers probably didn’t mind.

Both Disney World and Universal Orlando are undergoing a big transformation.

For Universal, it is months away from the May 22 grand opening of Epic Universe, a theme park built from the ground up near the Orange County Convention Center.

Meanwhile, Disney World is adding a Villains Land at the Magic Kingdom and other rides while it closes longtime attractions, such as Tom Sawyer Island. Disney recently announced it is closing its Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Hollywood Studios to convert it into a Muppets-theme ride.

“Tough year to be a roller coaster based on rock music,” one person quipped on X this week.