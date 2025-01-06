January 6, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Monique Worrell invites public to events amid Democrats’ fears she will be blocked from office
Ron DeSantis Monique Worrell. Images via AP.

Gabrielle RussonJanuary 6, 20253min3

Related Articles

HeadlinesTransition

Donald Trump lawyers move to block hush money sentencing

HeadlinesOrlando

Orange County hotel tax revenue hits highest amount on record for November

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida gas prices in 2024 averaged 12 cents cheaper than in 2023

DeSantis Worrell
Worrell’s statement did not address the grand jury rumors as she invited the community to 2 events this week.

Monique Worrell is calling on her supporters to join her as she returns to public office this week even as Democrats fear Gov. Ron DeSantis could be meddling again to remove her.

DeSantis suspended Worrell as Orange-Osceola State Attorney in 2023, but voters re-elected the Democrat in November. Worrell defeated Andrew Bain — the DeSantis appointee — with 57% of the vote.

“Through the noise, rumors, and every attempt to undermine our democracy, we stood firm — together. Because of you, we turned obstacles into opportunities and showed what it means to fight for justice, fairness, and the will of the people,” Worrell said in a press release.

“Despite every effort to block our path, I am ready to serve. I am ready to fight for justice and fairness. I am ready to represent the people of the Ninth Judicial Circuit with the integrity you deserve.”

Orange County Democrats said Friday they are troubled by grand jury proceedings taking place before Worrell is sworn into office.

“Though we do not know the full details of the grand jury proceedings at hand, we are alarmed by their suspicious timing just days before Worrell’s oath of office and by what appears to be yet another politically motivated effort by Governor Ron DeSantis to undermine the will of the people,” according to a statement signed by members of the Orange County delegation.

Worrell’s statement did not address the grand jury rumors as she invited the community to two events this week.

“Supporters are invited to walk alongside Worrell as she symbolically reclaims the Office of the State Attorney. The event will include her Oath of Office, the swearing-in of Assistant State Attorneys, and remarks on the path forward,” she said in a press release.

The walk is scheduled at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday directly in front of the State Attorney’s Office in downtown Orlando’s Orange County Courthouse.

The public can then witness her take the Oath of Office alongside other Orange County constitutional officers in a public ceremony at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Jones High School.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.6.25

nextFlorida gas prices in 2024 averaged 12 cents cheaper than in 2023

3 comments

  • F. Lackey

    January 6, 2025 at 9:53 am

    “. . .could be meddling again to remove her.”
    “Meddling”. No responsible journalist writes a sentence like that. Democrat party flacks write sentences like that. Admit it.

    Reply

  • RSLewis

    January 6, 2025 at 9:57 am

    US Dollar 2,000 in a Single Online Day Due to its position, the United States va02 offers a plethora of opportunities for those seeking employment. With so many options accessible, it might be difficult to know where to start. You may choose the ideal online housekeeping strategy with the tr-20 help of this post.

    Begin here>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Payathome9.Com

    Reply

  • Victoria A Olson

    January 6, 2025 at 10:15 am

    Will DeSantis act like a DICTATOR again and throw an elected official out of office? Floridians should be outraged as this is NOT Democracy, this is a Fascist acting like a Dictator isn’t this why we have elections & Democracy?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories