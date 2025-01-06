Monique Worrell invites public to events amid Democrats’ fears she will be blocked from office

Monique Worrell is calling on her supporters to join her as she returns to public office this week even as Democrats fear Gov. Ron DeSantis could be meddling again to remove her.

DeSantis suspended Worrell as Orange-Osceola State Attorney in 2023, but voters re-elected the Democrat in November. Worrell defeated Andrew Bain — the DeSantis appointee — with 57% of the vote.

“Through the noise, rumors, and every attempt to undermine our democracy, we stood firm — together. Because of you, we turned obstacles into opportunities and showed what it means to fight for justice, fairness, and the will of the people,” Worrell said in a press release.

“Despite every effort to block our path, I am ready to serve. I am ready to fight for justice and fairness. I am ready to represent the people of the Ninth Judicial Circuit with the integrity you deserve.”

Orange County Democrats said Friday they are troubled by grand jury proceedings taking place before Worrell is sworn into office.

“Though we do not know the full details of the grand jury proceedings at hand, we are alarmed by their suspicious timing just days before Worrell’s oath of office and by what appears to be yet another politically motivated effort by Governor Ron DeSantis to undermine the will of the people,” according to a statement signed by members of the Orange County delegation.

Worrell’s statement did not address the grand jury rumors as she invited the community to two events this week.

“Supporters are invited to walk alongside Worrell as she symbolically reclaims the Office of the State Attorney. The event will include her Oath of Office, the swearing-in of Assistant State Attorneys, and remarks on the path forward,” she said in a press release.

The walk is scheduled at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday directly in front of the State Attorney’s Office in downtown Orlando’s Orange County Courthouse.

The public can then witness her take the Oath of Office alongside other Orange County constitutional officers in a public ceremony at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Jones High School.