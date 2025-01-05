Ron DeSantis names four to the board of trustees for St. Johns River State College

There were four appointments of Floridians to serve on the St. Johns River State College District Board of Trustees.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed the four to the that college board this month. Those newly appointed to the four-year terms on that panel include Nick Primrose, Tammy “Chereese” Stewart and Cyrus Zomorodian. DeSantis reappointed Willard “Jud” Sapp Jr. to serve on the board again. All of the Governor’s appointments are still pending approval by the Florida Senate.

The board oversees the operations and administration of St. Johns River State College, a state college which serves largely St. Johns County and Clay County residents. The college focuses on vocational education offering many four-year bachelor’s and two-year associate’s degrees. Florida’s state colleges also serve as a springboard for many students who eventually move on to universities and four-year degree colleges.

All three of the new appointments have extensive experience in community service.

Primrose is a veteran functionary of the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT). He is currently the chief of regulatory compliance for JAXPort. Primrose held an earlier position of general counsel for the Florida Division of Emergency Management and was deputy general counsel for the Executive Office of the Governor.

Primrose currently is a member of the Select Florida Board of Directors and was the previous chair of the Florida Elections Commission. He has a bachelor’s degree from Lake Forest College, a master’s degree from DePaul University and his law degree is from Barry University.

Stewart is currently the Clay County assistant county manager for the county commission, for which she was previously was an elected member of. She’s also a current member of the Clay County Development Authority, Clay County Farm Bureau and the Florida Planning and Zoning Association. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and a master’s from the University of North Florida.

Zomorodian is currently a prosecutor as an assistant state attorney in Florida Fourth Circuit Court District. He is a former member of the Standing Committee on Professionalism for The Florida Bar. He has a bachelor’s degree from American University, a master’s he earned at the University of Alabama and his law degree is from Samford University.

Sapp is a veteran of the U.S. Navey and a business owner. His company, W.J. Sapp & Sons Inc., is a railroad contracting firm. Sapp was a previous member of the board of trustees for the St. Johns County Day School. He has a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University.