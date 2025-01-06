Ahead of anniversary of riot, Jimmy Patronis calls for investigation of Jan. 6 Committee

Four years after rioters disrupted certification of President Joe Biden’s victory, congressional candidate Jimmy Patronis wants an investigation — of the committee investigating the incident.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, one of 10 Republicans running in a Jan. 28 GOP Primary to replace former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, issued a statement ahead of the four-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 violence. He criticized the bipartisan Jan. 6 Committee and pledged to support the creation of a new committee investigation of the since-disbanded group’s work.

Notably, Patronis boasts the endorsement of President-elect Donald Trump, who has also criticized the original committee.

“The January 6 Committee was a taxpayer-subsidized monstrosity to go after President Trump, MAGA, and other Republicans. It was a giant infomercial for the Left to give legacy media something to cover,” Patronis said.

“It wasn’t objective, it wasn’t bipartisan, and it was led by Anti-Trumpers Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger who were both ran out of Congress. Representative Jim Jordan did amazing work with the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government — and seeing as Liz Cheney was having ex-parte communications, we need to see what laws were violated and hold those accountable. Moreover, as this was a colossal waste of money, we need to take steps to ensure Congress never abuses taxpayer money in this manner ever again.”

Trump has called for members of the Jan. 6 Committee to be investigated for how they conducted the investigation of a riot by his supporters. A House Committee earlier this month issued a report alleging Cheney, a Wyoming Republican and Vice Chair of the committee, met with several witnesses before they testified in front of the committee.

The statement from Patronis came days after Biden awarded Cheney and Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat who chaired the committee, with the Presidential Citizens Medal. Cheney was one of just two Republicans on the committee, which was appointed entirely by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi over objections from House Republicans.

Notably, former U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, an Orlando Democrat, also served on the committee. She and Kinzinger both chose not to seek re-election in 2022. Cheney lost a Republican Primary for her House seat the same election cycle.

Cheney criticized Trump’s calls to investigate her and other committee members after Trump accused her of crimes in a social media post last week. “Donald, this is not the Soviet Union,” Cheney responded on X.

“You can’t change the truth and you cannot silence us. Remember all your lies about the voting machines, the election workers, your countless allegations of fraud that never happened? Many of your lawyers have been sanctioned, disciplined or disbarred, the courts ruled against you, and dozens of your own White House, administration, and campaign aides testified against you.”