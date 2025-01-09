January 9, 2025
Bob Rommel campaign surpasses $200K as committee sits on $1.9M cash
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 12/14/22-Rep. Bob Rommel, R-Naples, talks about the property insurance bill, Wednesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jacob Ogles

FLAPOL121422CH025
The Naples Republican has been raising money for a Senate run since 2022.

Former Rep. Bob Rommel has raised more than $200,000 in his candidate account to run for Senate. That’s on top of some $1.9 million in cash on hand in a political committee account.

The Naples Republican, who filed in Senate District 28 shortly after winning election to a final House term in 2022, raised just a little over $1,000 in the last quarter of 2024, but that was enough to put total contributions for his candidate account above $200,000

Subtract expenses over the last two years, and the campaign wrapped 2024 with almost $104,000 still in the bank.

Meanwhile, the Rommel-controlled Florida Conservative Committee collected more than $3,700 over the last three months of the year but has seven figures in cash on hand, thanks largely to fundraising done in the second half of 2023 and early 2024.

“Over the last eight years, I have enjoyed making policy that has had a positive outcome for Floridians,” Rommel said. “I’m humbled by the support from everyone encouraging me to run. Florida has become a role model for good governance to the nation. I also miss the commute of 443 miles to Tallahassee.”

To date, Rommel remains the only candidate filed to succeed Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, a former Senate President, in SD 28. But Rep. Lauren Melo, a Naples Republican, is widely rumored to be considering a run. The high-wealth community also has a history of self-funders entering races with resources to quickly gain name recognition.

Much of Rommel’s support for his campaign comes from maximum $1,000 donations. He reported four-figure contributions from committees controlled by Reps. Linda Chaney, Mike Giallombardo, Fiona McFarland and Dana Trabulsy, as well as professional groups including the Beer Industry of Florida and businesses including the American Integrity Claims Service.

Rommel’s political committee has reported $25,000 donations from Publix and the Committee of Automotive Retailers, and $20,000 contributions from the Palm Beach Kennel Club and Slide Insurance Holdings.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg.

One comment

Categories