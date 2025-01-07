January 7, 2025
Confirmation hearings planned for Pam Bondi, Marco Rubio
Pam Bondi, Marco Rubio.

Jacob Ogles January 7, 2025

Bondi Rubio
Next week could be critical for Floridians nominated to Donald Trump's Cabinet.

Confirmations hearings are planned for Pam Bondi and Marco Rubio, two political leaders nominated for President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet.

Rubio, Florida’s senior U.S. Senator, was nominated by Trump to be the next Secretary of State. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee issued a notice that it will hold a confirmation hearing for Rubio on Jan. 15 at 10 a.m.

So far, Rubio appears to be on a glide path to becoming the nation’s top diplomat.

U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, the Idaho Republican now chairing the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, praised Trump’s decision to appoint Rubio in November.

“Marco Rubio is a superb appointment to Secretary of State. Well done, Mr. President!” Risch posted on X at the time.

The Senate rarely rejects members of the body moving directly to Cabinet posts. In Rubio’s case, his selection has drawn praise from some Senate Democrats. In a “Meet the Press” interview, U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, called the Florida Republican “unquestionably qualified” for Secretary of State. The Judiciary Committee member said he was inclined to vote “yes” on confirmation, but withheld offering outright support ahead of hearings.

Bondi, a former Florida Attorney General, was picked by Trump to become U.S. Attorney General. U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, incoming Senate Judiciary Committee Chair, told reporters on Monday that he wants to hold confirmation hearings for Bondi on Tuesday, Jan. 14. The Iowa Republican told POLITICO he intends to make Bondi’s hearing a first order of business.

Grassley offered the same date last week in a Fox News Business interview and said the confirmation process can be sped up if Trump’s transition team can provide an ethics background report with haste.

“We don’t have any of that paper yet. I want to get it so I can schedule her hearing for the 14th,” he said.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

One comment

  • Earl Pitts American, President of the Esteamed Earl Pitts American Fan Club

    January 7, 2025 at 3:00 pm

    Good afternoon US Senators,
    I, Earl Pitts American, advise all Republican Senators to vote for Pam & Marco or face sure political retribution in the form of 1.) being primaried and 2.) being kicked out of the Esteamed Earl Pitts American Fan Club.
    BUT WAIT THERE’S MORE:
    I, Earl Pitts American, advise any and all Democrat Senators who may be intetested in a Free Life Time Membership in the Esteamed Earl Pitts American Fan Club to cross-over and cast your votes for Pam and Marco.
    This may be your once in a lifetime chance at currying the favor of me, Earl Pitts American, President of the Esteamed Earl Pitts American Fan Club,
    Thank you,
    Earl Pitts American

    Reply

Categories