Personnel note: Gregory Haile to head Strategos’ Higher Education and Workforce Advisory Practice

Gregory Haile is joining Strategos Group as a partner, where he will lead the firm’s Higher Education and Workforce Advisory practice.

Haile’s experience includes work at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, a senior fellowship at the Harvard Kennedy School, more than a dozen board chairmanships, and an award-winning tenure as President of Broward College, leading the institution to a top 10 Aspen Institute ranking of more than 1,000 colleges.

In his new role, he will guide Strategos’ efforts in advising private sector companies focused on economic mobility, workforce development, the integration of AI technologies, and support higher-ed institutions in their pursuit of innovation.

“I’m honored to join Strategos Group and collaborate with such an accomplished team. Higher education and workforce development are at a pivotal moment, and I look forward to leading the nexus of private business and higher education institutions across the country,” Haile said.

“Together, we will help shape the future of education and workforce development, and drive alignment between business and higher education like never before.”

During his tenure at Broward College, Haile was recognized as a top five community college CEO in the nation by the American Association of Community College. His leadership garnered the largest grant and the largest gift in the college’s history.

“Our vision was to curate an organization of leaders representing Pre-K to higher education. Greg’s arrival completes this milestone, signifies our belief in the evolving higher education ecosystem, and solidifies our ability to support a cornerstone of the American education system,” Strategos Group Managing Partner Adam Giery said.

“Greg is a tenured leader of incredible acumen, intelligence, and commitment to the value of education’s impact on economic mobility and workforce development. We are thankful to Greg and his family for their trust in our vision and for supporting our mission of helping students thrive.”

Haile brings a diversity of experiences to enrich Strategos Group. He is a senior fellow at the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government at the Harvard Kennedy School, where he focuses on the intersection of workforce needs, AI, and U.S. national security.

Haile recently served on the U.S.-EU Talent for Growth Task Force, co-chaired by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce and the U.S. Secretary of State, focusing on advancing workforce initiatives in technology fields across the U.S. and EU. He also serves on the boards of Achieving the Dream, BBX Capital, the Everglades Foundation, and Poetry in America, and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Young Presidents Organization. He also taught a self-designed course on higher education law and policy at Harvard Summer School.

Haile was previously a corporate litigator and general counsel of Broward College. He graduated from Columbia University’s School of Law as a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar and served as editor-in-chief of the National Black Law Journal and as an editor of the Journal of Gender and Law. He holds a B.S. from Arizona State University, magna cum laude, and was recognized as the most outstanding student.

Haile’s commitment to excellence in higher education and workforce development is recognized across both the corporate and academic sectors.

Lennar Corporation Executive Chair and Co-CEO Stuart Miller said, “Those of us at Lennar who have worked with Greg have found his commitment to driving change in higher education to support workforce development has been outstanding. His ability to innovate, lead, and connect with people across sectors makes him a very valuable asset. We have no doubt that he will bring that same excellence to Strategos Group and their clients.”

Arizona State University President Michael Crowe added, “Gregory Haile’s exemplary leadership and deep commitment to advancing education and societal progress make him a tremendous asset. His track record, coupled with his unique perspective, aligns fantastically with the values of innovation and impact that ASU upholds. We are excited to see all that Greg will undoubtedly lead at the intersection of business and higher education.”