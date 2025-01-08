Jacksonville Bold for 1.8.25: Delegation doings

The place to be Thursday?

Jacksonville City Hall, where the Duval County Legislative Delegation will hold its yearly meeting ahead of the 2025 Legislative Session.

You may have missed the window if you haven’t signed up to speak.

According to Barbara Ireland Hobson, the Duval County Legislative Delegation Coordinator, the sign-up deadline is Monday.

However, if you ask Chair Jessica Baker nicely, we’re sure you can speak.

The main topic of discussion is a local bill being considered this year. It aims to create a new special zone for event centers known as the “Urban Transition Area North of Park Street,” expanding alcohol service as long as more than half of income comes from sales of food and tickets.

“It’s just a request by FIVE to allow them to sell liquor quicker,” explains Democratic City Council member Jimmy Peluso.

State legislation would speed up the process.

The FIVE concert space is the latest attempt to revive the struggling Five Points commercial district. In recent months, businesses have left the area and nightlife options have deteriorated. The space will replace the former Sun-Ray Theater. Older readers will remember Club 5 occupying the same space.

The district will extend to Margaret Street, Peluso notes.

Early bookings for FIVE are slow, but a liquor license will likely help to get things going.

Wiles priorities

Susie Wiles, Jacksonville’s first White House Chief of Staff, told Axios’ Marc Caputo what she wanted to happen in the Donald Trump administration.

She recognizes the importance of the next two years when Republicans will control the House, Senate and presidency.

Wiles also looks to avoid people who would freelance in their positions.

“I don’t welcome people who want to work solo or be a star. My team and I will not tolerate backbiting, second-guessing inappropriately or drama. These are counterproductive to the mission,” Wiles said.

Expect smart hires and a quick start also.

Wiles says Team Trump is “off to a fast start with congressional work, hiring the best people, preliminary discussion with heads of state, fine-tuning his policy agenda, and planning for the first 100 days.”

Chair affair

Both a former and current Chair of the Duval Democrats will seek to advance to the next level during this month’s Florida Democratic Party elections.

Former Chair Audrey Gibson, who also served as a state Senator, legislator, and member of the current Mayor’s administration, is seeking the state Party Chair — putting her on a collision course with Nikki Fried, who has local ties herself.

Gibson spoke about why she’s running, including her belief that 2024’s failings came down to an inability of party leaders to see the political landscape.

“I do think there were things that were very much missed in terms of data because when you talk about elections and turnout, it’s data, it’s motivation, it’s messaging. All of those things go together to make people want to believe that you can help them be better because that’s what they’re actually looking for.”

Democrats failed to offer that vision, Gibson said, due to a “lack of cultural competency” and “understanding the electorate.” They embraced a “national message” at the expense of targeted appeals to specific groups in this very “multicultural” state. In doing so, Gibson believes the party sabotaged its coalition with generic, one-size-fits-all appeals.

“We also have to understand the religiosity of people because if our message is so focused on social issues, and people are talking about economic issues, we have to talk to them about economic issues,” Gibson said.

Failure to connect with voters on pocketbook matters, like previous generations of Democrats, such as former Gov. Lawton Chiles, did, led to voters who were taken for granted by the party walking away.

“You have to match the data with the people. What kind of families are there? Where’s their neighborhood? What’s the economic situation in their particular neighborhood? What are they talking about at the kitchen table or in the car? It’s not the words ‘democracy’ and ‘freedom.’ Yes, those are important values, but what does that really mean to people?”

Daniel Henry is running for vice-chair of the state party, hoping to take over a leadership role after a catastrophic 2024 for the Florida Democrats.

“Jacksonville has shown itself to be a critical part of any candidate that is running on a statewide level on both sides, (which is) necessary in order for them to be able to win,” he told Florida Phoenix.

“I think that there’s lessons that we have seen here locally that can be really exhibited on a statewide level, especially when it comes to focusing on an economic message. Making sure that people not only identify the party as their right choice but also the candidate as the right choice and really bringing it down to the neighborhood level to understand the stakes of this election.”

Henry believes the FDP relied too heavily on constitutional amendments to legalize adult-use marijuana and to remove abortion restrictions to rock the vote in November.

However, it’s worth noting that even though neither amendment got the 60% needed to pass, they did much better than Kamala Harris or Debbie Mucarsel-Powell did statewide.

Back to school

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed three government employees to the St. Johns River State College District Board of Trustees.

DeSantis appointed the trio — Jacksonville Port Authority Chief of Regulatory Compliance Nick Primrose, Clay County Assistant Manager Tammy “Chereese” Stewart and Cyrus Zomorodian, Assistant State Attorney for the 4th Circuit Court — to the seven-seat panel just before the weekend.

Primrose ran unsuccessfully last year for the seat representing House District 18 and previously served as the General Counsel for the Florida Division of Emergency Management and Deputy General Counsel for the Executive Office of the Governor.

Stewart, a past Clay County Commissioner, is now a member of the Clay County Development Authority, Clay County Cattlemen Association, Clay County Farm Bureau, and Florida Planning and Zoning Association.

Zomorodian is a past Florida Bar’s Standing Committee on Professionalism member.

He also reappointed Willard “Jud” Sapp Jr., the owner of W.J. Sapp & Sons and a previous St. Johns Country Day School Board of Trustees member.

The appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

Marshal matters

Changes are afoot at the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Fire Marshal Kevin Jones retired Friday after 30 years.

“Since 1991, Chief Jones has dedicated his life to serving the citizens of Jacksonville. He has served under three mayoral administrations as the city’s Fire Marshal. This is a testament to the knowledge and dedication Chief Jones brought to work every day,” said JFRD Chief Keith Powers. “His knowledge of the fire code is unmatched, and on Jan. 3, JFRD and this city will lose a very valuable asset. We wish Kevin the best in retirement and thank him for his service to the City of Jacksonville.”

Deputy Division Chief of Fire Prevention Allen Mason will take over as Fire Marshal.

“I am grateful to Chief Jones for his many years of service and to Chief Mason and Captain Bell for stepping up to lead the Fire Prevention Division. It speaks to the training and mentoring opportunities within JFRD, as well as their commitment to the department and our city,” said Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan. “It has been our goal to provide career pathways and leadership opportunities for diverse talent within JFRD. Today’s announcement is another example of our efforts to promote rising stars to lead the best fire department in the country.”

Road work

Complete … and ahead of schedule.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is celebrating the completion of its MobilityWorks project on San Pablo Road, which included roughly 5 miles of new sidewalks, nine pedestrian crosswalks, new streetlights, and stormwater improvements.

“The completion of the San Pablo Road improvements marks a significant milestone in our MobilityWorks journey,” said JTA CEO Nat Ford.

“MobilityWorks is a shining example of what can be accomplished when we invest in our community’s infrastructure. These improvements on San Pablo Road are more than just roadway enhancements — they are investments in safer neighborhoods, improved commutes, and better quality of life. I applaud the JTA team and our partners for delivering on this promise and paving the way for an even brighter future through MobilityWorks 2.0,” said Debbie Buckland, JTA board chair.

Northwest expansion

Shipping magnate Crowley started the new year with a new acquisition, expanding the company to the Pacific Northwest by picking up Seattle-based Main Line.

Main Line, specializing in vessel mooring, will have staff members absorbed into the parent company.

“For decades, our customers have put their trust in Crowley to ensure their vessels arrive and depart ports safely and reliably,” said James C. Fowler, senior vice president and general manager of Crowley Shipping. “The addition of vessel mooring to our harbor services product offering ensures the highest levels of coordination between the critical services of vessel mooring and ship assist. As a result, Crowley customers can have even more confidence their vessels will be docked and sailed without delay or incident.”

Porter goes private

A veteran public policy adviser is parting ways from the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce to open his firm, but he’ll stay on the First Coast.

Robert Porter stepped down this week as vice president and director of the St. Johns Chamber’s public policy and immediately transitioned into his private public policy office. Porter, who was with the St. Johns Chamber for nine years after an extensive career in Washington, D.C., began work on a new public policy consulting company, Anastasia Island Group. That’s where he resides and operates his new company, which is out of his home.

“Basically, it’s what I’ve done my whole life,” the 67-year-old Porter said. “I realized that 90% of my time was spent doing public policy work, lobbying work both at the city, county and state level. I just decided this was a good time to back away from the Chamber.”

Before coming to St. Johns County a decade ago, Porter was a key public policy consultant in the nation’s capital, and in the early 2000s, he was involved in First Coast efforts. Former Jacksonville Mayor John Peyton hired him to lobby to prevent the closure of Mayport Naval Station and Naval Station Jacksonville, which were initially listed as potentially closed as part of the federal Base Realignment and Closure process. His efforts helped to keep the military bases open.

As Porter departed, St. Johns Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President of Economic Development Scott Maynard has taken on many public policy duties.

While Porter has technically resigned from the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce, he hasn’t gone too far. The Chamber is his consulting firm’s first client.

Coming attractions

WJCT will screen a trio of music documentaries this month. And if you’ve got $5, you can see “Elvis: That’s The Way It Is,” “ENO” and “Summer of Soul.”

The Elvis Presley documentary will be shown on Jan. 15, followed by Brian Eno’s one week later. The series closes on the 29th with the Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson award-winning film about the Harlem Cultural Festival.

“The recent closing of the beloved Sun-Ray Cinema and other independent movie theaters in the region means there are fewer opportunities to see important films of all genres in a live, in-person setting,” said David McGowan, president and CEO of WJCT Public Media. “We’re excited to partially fill that gap with this ambitious and compelling series, building on the recent success of our recent screenings of award-winning films like 20 Days in Mariopol, Goodnight Oppy, and our “Noirvember” showing of Double Indemnity at WJCT Studios. Throughout the year, WJCT Public Media will continue to bring you an exciting lineup of film screenings at WJCT Studios.”

Popcorn and sodas will be sold for all ages, and beer and wine will be available for adults. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the movies start at 7 p.m.

Sports leader

Samantha Vance, a highly experienced sports and entertainment consultant and former nonprofit leader in Tallahassee, has been appointed Executive Director of the Jacksonville Sports Foundation (JSF).

According to The Florida Times-Union, Vance, a Florida State University graduate and Tallahassee State College Hall of Famer, will oversee the JSF’s administration, finances, and overall strategy.

The JSF, formed in early 2024, unites Visit Jacksonville, the Duval County Tourist Development Council, the City of Jacksonville, and other First Coast sporting groups to draw events that boost the local economy.

“Sam will be instrumental in carrying out the Jacksonville Sports Foundation’s mission,” said JSF Board President Michael Corrigan. “Her extensive experience, along with her dedication to community empowerment and strategic growth, makes her the ideal leader for this organization and we are excited to see how her vision will bring positive change to Jacksonville’s sports and community landscape.”

A versatile professional, Vance has consulted for organizations in the NFL, NBA, and music industries and aided athletes and artists in their career shifts through PRO2CEO. She demonstrates impactful leadership as the founder and Board President of Ladies Learning to Lead, a statewide nonprofit that empowers more than 5,000 young women with college and career preparation. Her service includes appointments as Commissioner for the Florida Status of Women & Girls and gubernatorial adviser on the Florida Delinquency Prevention State Board.

Post-Pederson challenges

There’s a phrase in sports called “winning the press conference.” It means that when making a big announcement, there is a chance for a team to generate energy and excitement among the fan base.

On Monday, hours after the Jaguars announced that Shad Khan fired head coach Doug Pederson and retained general manager Trent Baalke, the Jaguars did not win the press conference.

The immediate reaction around the league was one of surprise and incredulity. It was more vitriolic among the Jaguars’ fan base.

Why did Khan keep Baalke, the architect of a roster that has lost 18 of the last 23 games?

“I don’t want to throw the baby out with the bathwater,” Khan said. “We have a lot of things that are working, that can always be improved and will improve, and there are other things that are not working that need to be fixed. So, the coaching, that is an area that we need to fix now. But certainly, over the last few years, we built a football administration, and a lot of things are working well there.”

Khan’s assertion that the football administration is working is far from a fact.

There have been wins in player acquisition, including the drafting of Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round and the addition of free agents like Foye Oluokun, Christian Kirk, and Evan Engram have been positive signings.

The Jaguars are also in good shape with the salary cap.

But there have been far too many misses in both the draft and free agency. The 2024 free agent class did not perform up to expectations. Some of the blame falls on coaching, particularly on the defensive side.

Very few would say Pederson’s firing was the wrong move. After a playoff appearance in his first year, the team’s performance took a downward path over the past season and a half.

Now, a more pertinent question: Will Baalke’s presence make it more difficult for the Jaguars to land the coach they want?

There are currently five coaching vacancies in the NFL. In addition to the Jaguars, the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets are in the market for a head coach. The league perceives Baalke as an obstacle to success, a perspective that Khan does not share. As the Jaguars continue to hire a coach, how the candidates respond will be a key measure of Baalke’s impact on the hiring process.

Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is the hottest candidate, but there are other names in the mix. On Tuesday, the team announced that they had requested interviews with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, former Jaguars’ assistant and current Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, former Jaguars’ assistant and recently fired Jets’ head coach Robert Salah, Vikings defensive coordinator and former Miami head coach Brian Flores, and Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen. More could be added to the pool.

Of note, after firing Urban Meyer during the 2021 season, the Jaguars didn’t hire Pederson until Feb. 3 of the following offseason.