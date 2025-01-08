Citrus County community heralds a ‘new day’ with Sheriff David Vincent

Citrus County’s newest Sheriff took the oath of office in the same fashion that drove his successful campaign.

Before a crowd of local politicians, community leaders and citizens, David Vincent was sworn into office on the steps of the Historic Citrus County Courthouse on a Tuesday that will long be remembered.

Community leaders who endured former Sheriff Mike Prendergast’s two terms beamed with pride as Prendergast’s predecessor, Jeff Dawsy, administered the oath.

“He truly is the right man, right job, right now,” Dawsy said of Vincent.

Gerry Mulligan, retired publisher of the Citrus County Chronicle, said: “Citrus County is ready to embrace his leadership.”

Tuesday’s event seemed little more than a dream a year ago.

Prendergast, a former Chief of Staff to Gov. Rick Scott, ran for Sheriff shortly after moving to Citrus County. When the front-runner, Phil Royal, died while participating in the Key Training Center’s Run for the Money, a saddened community lined up behind Prendergast.

Prendergast, however, soured on the community and vice versa. After being re-elected against a weak field in 2020, Prendergast upped up his anti-community rhetoric, routinely taking on the press, County Commission, other elected leaders, and even Democrats.

His cold treatment of beloved Deputy Andy Lahera following a devastating accident left many Citrus Countians shocked and angry.

The community wanted an alternative and hoped 2024 would provide it. Vincent, who had become the Citrus County School District Chief of Police, had his hat in the ring. As did Calvin Adams Jr., a retired colonel with the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

When former deputy Doug Alexander, a known and respected Inverness pastor, entered the race, he brought a host of community interest. Then on the final day of ballot qualifying both Adams and Alexander dropped out, throwing their full support behind Vincent.

The challenger won with 63% of the vote in the August Primary.

Alexander, who offered the invocation Tuesday, said Vincent’s “One Community, One Goal” campaign theme resonated.

“That’s why we’re here today,” he said. “It’s a new year. It’s a new day.”

Vincent not only embraced support from his former opponents, but he also sought their knowledge. The new Sheriff named Adams as his Chief of Staff.

Not lost on Vincent, and many of those in attendance, was the realization that his election is the indirect result of Royal’s death eight years ago. The Just Wright Citrus blog had said Vincent’s investiture ceremony brought Royal’s tragedy full circle.

“If he were here today, I would not be here,” Vincent said, his voice cracking momentarily. “He believed in several important things related to the job. He believed in people. He believed in relationships with people. He believed in serving people. I saw those traits in him, and it made me want to do better.”

Vincent added: “I ran for Sheriff because I felt these traits had been sidelined, and the citizens of Citrus County deserved better than what the last eight years have brought them.”

Vincent starts with a clean slate. Prendergast, who never communicated with Vincent following the election and provided no transition, left his personal office empty and spotless.

“Not even a paperclip,” Vincent said.

The community seems ready to move on. Mulligan, in recounting the Sheriffs that had been elected since his Citrus County arrival in the 1970s purposely skipped over Prendergast. During the entire ceremony, his name wasn’t mentioned once.

Vincent said it’s time to look forward.

“We are stronger together, and I want you to remember that,” he said. “We can count on each other.”