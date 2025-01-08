Maxwell Frost wants David Hogg as one of DNC’s Vice Chairs

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, the nation’s youngest Congressman, wants another Generation Z Florida man calling shots for national Democrats.

The Orlando Democrat endorsed March For Our Lives co-founder David Hogg as Vice Chair for the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

“David and I have been working together for years, from March For Our Lives to Congress,” Frost said. “He was my first major endorsement when I decided to run for Congress. His experience of building one of the largest youth-movements in the history of our country will be invaluable to the DNC.”

Frost won election to Congress in 2022 after working in progressive activism for several years. He announced his support of Hogg and Shasti Conrad, Washington State Democratic Party Chair, for Vice Chair posts. The DNC has four DNC Vice Chairs. Elections will be held on Feb. 1.

Hogg was a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High mass shooting in 2018, and one of several students who used the national tragedy to launch March For Our Lives and demand reforms in gun laws.

He has become increasingly involved in politics, including launching the Leaders We Serve national organization recruiting young progressives to run for office. Hogg has also remained involved in Florida politics with Frost and has supported candidates for the Florida Legislature and other offices.

Hogg announced in December that we would run for the Vice Chair position with the DNC.

“I’m so honored to have the support of my friend, incredible organizer and congressman Maxwell Frost,” Hogg posted on X after the endorsement. “Since early on after Parkland, Maxwell has consistently been there for survivors and been a staunch advocate for gun safety.”

Frost said the grassroots organizing background by Frost and Conrad would help the DNC after a bruising loss in the Presidential Election.

“Their Organizing-focused approach to building power is key in building back working-class and young voters which we must do to win!” Frost posted.