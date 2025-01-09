Putnam County priorities take center stage with legislators, who warn of tightening belts

Ahead of this year’s Legislative Session beginning on March 4, stakeholders converged on Palatka Thursday to outline what they hope will be done this year for Putnam County by their new elected officials.

Sen. Tom Leek and Rep. Judson Sapp heard from a variety of people with skin in the game and expectations for 2025, noting their commitment to bring resources to the county.

“Many years in the past communities like ours have been overlooked in the State Legislature,” said Leek. “I think that should stop.”

“We all care about this community,” said Sapp.

But the meeting made it clear that locals may have to temper expectations this year and show how they will offer matching funds for requests, as the fiscal climate returns to a pre-pandemic conservatism without splashes of federal COVID-19 funds for appropriation requests.

County Commissioner Leota Wilkinson articulated three appropriations asks: one for expansion of the East Palatka Wastewater Plant, as the county continues septic-to-sewer conversion; another for Port Putnam infrastructure funding to improve the cargo area; and a third for a new financial software system to replace an “obsolete green screen” iteration that is no longer supported.

Clerk of Court Matt Reynolds reiterated the need for updated financial software, saying the current setup constituted a “security risk.”

Laura France, representing the Putnam County School District, noted the county’s obesity rate was nearly 45%, one of the highest in the state. She seeks money for facilities, including replacement of “deteriorated” tracks at local schools, which could be “hubs” for people to exercise.

Palatka Mayor Robbie Correa noted issues with water lines creating discoloration and intrusion, a need for funding for a homeless shelter with wraparound services to help at least 70 people currently living in cars, and road improvements that include remedying sinking roads that date back to the 20th century.

“We understand not everything we hope for can be accomplished, but we certainly want some success,” Correa said.

Crescent City Mayor Michele Myers noted that “water projects” are a priority, while City Manager Charles Rudd said the city needed more money to replace its “decades-old” Fire/EMS station to supplement its $119,000 for design purposes. Utility and water line projects totaling $5.3 million are also on the wishlist, to replace “very old lines” that don’t provide sufficient capacity.

“We’re just simply looking for construction funds,” Rudd said.

In response to these asks, Leek noted that locals need to say what “skin in the game” is coming from locals for project requests in terms of matching funds. Sapp urged leaders to put that in their funding requests.

Legislators’ concerns and cautions are not unexpected for those following the state fiscal picture. Late last year, the Office of Economic and Demographic Research (EDR) warned that the state could face by Fiscal Year 2027-28 a $7 billion deficit unless belts tighten amid new fiscal realities.

Leek, a former House Appropriations Chair, noted that while during the pandemic, the federal government was “dumping” money on Florida, he expects “substantially less” for member projects, and urged locals to pursue grants rather than expecting the Sprinkle List to be the way forward.