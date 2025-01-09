January 9, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Danny Burgess seeks better access to grandparent visitation
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/08/22-Sen. Danny Burgess, Jr., R-Zephyrhills, speaks in favor of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill prior to the Senate approving it, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Janelle Irwin TaylorJanuary 9, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesUniversities

Space Consortium promises to be a boon for space research among Florida universities

HeadlinesTech

Uncertainty over Donald Trump’s electric vehicle policies clouds 2025 forecast for carmakers

APoliticalHeadlines

Opioids killed fewer people in 2023, Ashley Moody says

FLAPOL030822CH054
'It is my hope that this will provide an opportunity for families who have already lost so much.'

Sen. Danny Burgess has filed legislation (SB 124) expanding access for grandparents to petition for visitation of their grandchildren, an expansion of previous legislation passed in 2022 that provided such opportunity under limited circumstances.

Rep. Jose Alvarez has filed similar legislation (HB 121) in the House.

Under the 2022 legislation, championed by then-Rep. Jackie Toledo, grandparents could petition for visitation in cases where one parent was found criminally liable for the death of the other parent. Burgess’ legislation would expand on that by allowing grandparents to petition for visitation if one parent is “deceased, missing, or in a persistent vegetative state” under a variety of additional circumstances.

That includes if the child lived with the grandparent for at least six months during the 12-month period before the parent’s death, disappearance or injury; or if eliminating contact with the grandparent “would pose a substantial threat of harm to the physical, mental, or emotional well-being of the child.”

“Grandparents and their grandchildren often share a special and meaningful bond that provides each with love and support. In tragic circumstances where a parent has passed away, a child’s relationship with their grandparents can become even more important to both,” Burgess said of his bill.

“That’s why I filed Senate Bill 124 this Session, to allow courts to consider what is best for the overall well-being of the vulnerable children in this situation and establish grandparents’ visitation rights when appropriate. It is my hope that this will provide an opportunity for families who have already lost so much to remain in contact with their loved ones so they may continue to nurture this important relationship.”

The proposed legislation leaves intact the existing process for petitioning for visitation and other circumstances for which doing so is permissible, including if a parent is convicted of a felony or other violent offense that would pose a threat to the child.

Under existing law, which Burgess’ bill does not change, grandparents petitioning for visitation must provide evidence that visitation is in the child’s best interest.

The law was amended through Toledo’s legislation in 2022 after a law professor at Florida State University, Dan Markel, was shot to death in the driveway at his home in 2014 in what has been described as a murder-for-hire scheme resulting from a custody dispute between Markel and his ex-wife, Wendi Adelson.

Markel’s parents, Ruth and Phil, were kept for years from their two grandsons with no legal recourse to seek visitation. Since the bill’s passage, which was named the “Markel Act,” the Markel family has reportedly been able to visit their grandsons three times.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPutnam County priorities take center stage with legislators, who warn of tightening belts

nextMike Waltz says Greenland pivotal to Arctic security amid Russo-Chinese threats

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories