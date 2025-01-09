Last Call for 1.9.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

The recreational marijuana amendment didn’t pass, but Florida’s cannabis industry is still expecting 2025 to be a big year.

In late 2024, the state approved 22 new Medical Marijuana Treatment Center licenses, doubling the number of licensees. There may also be progress on federal rescheduling and lowering criminal penalties for use, possession, or sale. However, the rule making process is not finalized, and the timeline or outcome could change when the new administration gets into the White House.

Amid these and other developments, the Medical Marijuana Business Association is holding its Florida Marijuana Policy Conference in Tallahassee.

Set for Monday, the conference will explore Florida’s rapidly growing cannabis industry and provide insights from industry stakeholders, including executives from the top medical marijuana companies in the state.

The daylong event will include a panel discussion featuring former Trulieve Government Relations Director Lauren Niehaus, Green Dragon Director of Operations Eric Sevell, Cresco Labs President John Sullivan, Fluent President Robert Beasley, Ron Watson of Verano and Bill Pfeiffer of Ayr.

In addition to insights from established cannabis businesses, a panel on new MMTC license holders will feature Jammie Treadwell of Treadwell Farms, John Allen of FTG Nursery, John Lockwood of Lockwood Law Firm, Jim McKee of Foley & Lardner, and Louise Wilhite-St. Laurent of Panza Maurer.

Lobbyist Jeff Sharkey of Capitol Alliance Group will moderate the conference panel discussions. For more information or to register, visit mmbaflpolicycon.com.

“The first person he talked to in the beginning of the day was Susie, and the last person he talked to at night was Susie.”

— Chris LaCivita, on Donald Trump’s and Susie Wiles’ working relationship.

Gators look to build on upset of Tennessee

After knocking off previously undefeated and top-ranked Tennessee, the Florida Gators travel to Fayetteville to face Arkansas on Saturday (4 p.m. ET, ESPN).

The Gators (14-1, 1-1 SEC) dismantled the Volunteers on Tuesday night, 73-43, earning the first victory over a #1 team in Gainesville in program history. Florida dominated from the opening tip, outscoring the Volunteers 34-15 in the first half. The game was the biggest blowout of a #1 team in The Associated Press poll since Lew Alcindor led UCLA to a 101-69 victory over top-ranked Houston in the Astrodome in 1968.

Now the question is, “Can Florida maintain the momentum of the victory over Tennessee?”

Arkansas (11-4, 0-2) saw a six-game winning streak snapped by Tennessee, followed by a loss to 23rd-ranked Ole Miss. In his first season as the Arkansas head coach, John Calipari has leaned on forward Adou Thiero (16.9 points per game) and guard Boogie Fland (15.5 ppg, 5.9 assists per game) to lead the offense. Fland has the second-best assist-to-turnover ratio in the SEC, dishing over three assists for every turnover.

The Gators and Razorbacks met just once last season, with Florida winning easily at home, 90-68. That win ended Arkansas’s three-game winning streak in the series.

