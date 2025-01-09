January 9, 2025
Byron Donalds brings Tony Fabrizio’s firm into campaign operation

Jacob Ogles January 9, 2025

ByronDonalds
Fabrizio has been a top pollster connected to Donald Trump since 2016.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds just brought President-elect Donald Trump’s most prominent pollster onto his campaign team. The move comes amid speculation Donald will run for Governor in two years.

The Naples Republican signed on Fabrizio, Lee & Associates. That’s the research company headed by Tony Fabrizio, one of the nation’s leading Republican pollsters and strategists. Fabrizio most notably served as Trump’s pollster in his successful 2016 campaign and more recently conducted polling for the pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc.

“Tony Fabrizio, and his firm, have an unmatched record of success across the country and in Florida,” Donalds said. “I’m looking forward to working with Tony, David, and their team to help craft a winning message.”

Fabrizio’s jump could also mark the start of a migration of Trump staff from Mar-a-Lago to Naples just as Donalds considers a statewide run. Donalds’ congressional campaign in Florida’s 19th Congressional District officially hired Fabrizio, but the pollster will likely serve Donalds should he choose to run for a higher office as well. Donalds has long been rumored to be eyeing a run for Governor in 2026.

Fabrizio said he was excited to work with the three-term Congressman.

“Byron Donalds is a rising star in Republican politics, and we are proud to be a part of his team as he prepares for the upcoming election,” Fabrizio said. “Florida has become the epicenter of Republican politics, and we are excited to be a part of the next chapter in Florida’s leadership.”

Donalds first won his seat in the U.S. House in 2020, emerging from a crowded Republican field and succeeding retired U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney. In a short time, he emerged as a favorite of cable news and an influential bridge between the Freedom Caucus and more traditional establishment leadership. He was even a contender for Speaker of the House last year as Republicans considered who should replace ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

He endorsed Trump early in the Republican primaries in 2023 over Gov. Ron DeSantis, and has been a strong ally of the incoming President in Congress.

Before serving in Congress, Donalds served two terms in the Florida House.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

Categories