Personnel note: FJA adds Brecht Heuchan, Nic Ancheta ahead of 2025 Session

The Florida Justice Association is making some changes to its government affairs roster, including a new political director, to start the new year.

Brecht Heuchan, a contract lobbyist for FJA, is moving into a leadership position where he will help shape the organization’s political program. Heuchan has been a fixture in Florida politics for nearly 30 years, representing businesses and organizations before Florida’s Legislature, Governor, and state agencies.

Heuchan is also the founder of Contribution Link, a political data analytics firm that helps politically active companies, organizations and campaigns with their political fundraising.

In 2017 and 2018, Heuchan served as a Gubernatorial appointee of Gov. Rick Scott to Florida’s Constitution Revision Commission. On the commission, Heuchan played a critical role as Chair of Style & Drafting, the committee responsible for writing the ballot title and summaries, as well as determining ballot order and any amendment groupings.

In the 2018 General Election, Florida voters overwhelmingly passed all seven proposed amendments to the CRC, making it the most successful CRC in Florida’s history.

Heuchan also served on Scott’s Let’s Get to Work Committee and as a senior political adviser to the Governor during his second term. He also served as the Director of Senate Campaigns for the Republican Party of Florida. Heuchan also advised the House Speaker and the Majority Leader, handling special projects, communications, and negotiations with industry groups, the Florida Senate, state agencies, and the Governor’s office.

FJA also added Nic Ancheta to its government affairs team as a Government Affairs Policy Specialist. Ancheta most recently worked as a legislative analyst for the Senate Majority Office and as a legislative aide to Sen. Tom Wright. He has also worked as a policy analyst for the Office of Policy and Budget and the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.

Adding Heuchan and Ancheta represents some changes for FJA’s political and government affairs team, led by FJA Executive Director Jeff Porter. Porter took over the role upon the retirement of the organization’s longtime Executive Director, Paul Jess.

Huechan and Ancheta join FJA Director of Legislative and Government Affairs Laura Youmans, communications veteran Allison North Jones, and General Counsel Bill Cotterall.