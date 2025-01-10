January 10, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Kathy Castor to honor more ‘Hurricane Heroes’
Kathy Castor feels health care is all about consent.

Janelle Irwin TaylorJanuary 10, 20253min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: FJA adds Brecht Heuchan, Nic Ancheta ahead of 2025 Session

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.10.25

Culture WarsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis rips media double standard in soft coverage of California leadership failures

kathy-castor-wmnf_face26
'We want to shine a light on those who stepped up to lend a hand to neighbors in need.'

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor is continuing to recognize “Hurricane Heroes” this week, with plans to honor several local standouts who went above and beyond to help their communities and neighbors following Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton.

Honorees will be recognized Friday at 11 a.m. at 3 Daughters Brewing, 222 22nd St. South, St. Petersburg.

The award recipients include Courtney and Brad Stein of Riviera Bay and Matt Thorn and Kevin Batdorf of Shore Acres, leaders in two neighborhoods that suffered significant impacts from the hurricanes.

Neighbors nominated the honorees for their selfless work lifting their neighborhoods following the storms. The location is being celebrated, too — 3 Daughters Brewing was one of many local businesses that contributed to hurricane relief efforts locally, according to Castor’s Office.

The individual honorees are credited with gathering supplies, food, toys, and other essential homeowner resources to aid in relief and rebuild resiliently despite being severely impacted themselves. Courtney Stein is the Vice President of the Riviera Bay Neighborhood Civic Association. Batdorf is the president of the Shore Acres Neighborhood Association. Mike Harting owns and operates 3 Daughters Brewing and is a member of the St. Pete City Council.

Castor kicked off her “Hurricane Heroes” recognition just before Christmas at Lanier Elementary School in Tampa, where she honored three students who helped neighbors clean up from the storms, expecting nothing in return.

“Hurricanes Helene and Milton tested our community’s strength, but they also revealed the incredible kindness and generosity of many,” Castor said when she announced the program, according to Fox 13.

“We want to shine a light on those who stepped up to lend a hand to neighbors in need — whether it was water rescues, providing shelter, organizing donations, or simply being there for someone in a time of crisis. Please help us honor these outstanding individuals by sharing their stories.”

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPersonnel note: FJA adds Brecht Heuchan, Nic Ancheta ahead of 2025 Session

One comment

  • Coco

    January 10, 2025 at 6:02 am

    Remote work isn’t just a trend, it’s the future of work. Work Remotely from your own house. We just want your typing skills, You can make more than 120USD/Hr. No matter where you are. Let’s Grow together and do great things, even if we’re far apart…
    Take a Look…

    Begin here>>>>>>>>> Workjoin7.Com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories