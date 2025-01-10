Kathy Castor to honor more ‘Hurricane Heroes’

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor is continuing to recognize “Hurricane Heroes” this week, with plans to honor several local standouts who went above and beyond to help their communities and neighbors following Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton.

Honorees will be recognized Friday at 11 a.m. at 3 Daughters Brewing, 222 22nd St. South, St. Petersburg.

The award recipients include Courtney and Brad Stein of Riviera Bay and Matt Thorn and Kevin Batdorf of Shore Acres, leaders in two neighborhoods that suffered significant impacts from the hurricanes.

Neighbors nominated the honorees for their selfless work lifting their neighborhoods following the storms. The location is being celebrated, too — 3 Daughters Brewing was one of many local businesses that contributed to hurricane relief efforts locally, according to Castor’s Office.

The individual honorees are credited with gathering supplies, food, toys, and other essential homeowner resources to aid in relief and rebuild resiliently despite being severely impacted themselves. Courtney Stein is the Vice President of the Riviera Bay Neighborhood Civic Association. Batdorf is the president of the Shore Acres Neighborhood Association. Mike Harting owns and operates 3 Daughters Brewing and is a member of the St. Pete City Council.

Castor kicked off her “Hurricane Heroes” recognition just before Christmas at Lanier Elementary School in Tampa, where she honored three students who helped neighbors clean up from the storms, expecting nothing in return.

“Hurricanes Helene and Milton tested our community’s strength, but they also revealed the incredible kindness and generosity of many,” Castor said when she announced the program, according to Fox 13.

“We want to shine a light on those who stepped up to lend a hand to neighbors in need — whether it was water rescues, providing shelter, organizing donations, or simply being there for someone in a time of crisis. Please help us honor these outstanding individuals by sharing their stories.”