Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.10.25

Breaking late Thursday — “Supreme Court denies Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to avoid sentencing” via Ben Protess, Kate Christobek and Adam Liptak of The New York Times — The U.S. Supreme Court denied President-elect Trump’s emergency bid to halt his criminal sentencing in New York, all but ensuring it would proceed as planned on Friday. In a brief unsigned order, a five-justice majority noted that Trump was not facing jail time and could still challenge his conviction “in the ordinary course on appeal.” Although Trump had argued that being sentenced 10 days before his inauguration would distract from the presidential transition, the majority held, “The burden that sentencing will impose on the president-elect’s responsibilities is relatively insubstantial.” Four of the court’s conservative justices — Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr., Neil M. Gorsuch, and Brett M. Kavanaugh — noted dissents without providing reasons.

The Florida Justice Association is changing its government affairs roster, including a new political director, to start the new year.

Brecht Heuchan, a contract lobbyist for FJA, is moving into a leadership position where he will help shape the organization’s political program. Heuchan has been a fixture in Florida politics for nearly 30 years, representing businesses and organizations before Florida’s Legislature, Governor, and state agencies.

Heuchan is also the founder of Contribution Link, a political data analytics firm that helps politically active companies, organizations, and campaigns with their political fundraising.

In 2017 and 2018, Heuchan served as a gubernatorial appointee of Gov. Rick Scott to Florida’s Constitution Revision Commission. Heuchan also served on Scott’s Let’s Get to Work committee and as a senior political adviser to the Governor, worked as Director of Senate Campaigns for the Republican Party of Florida, and had stints working for the House Speaker and the Majority Leader as an adviser.

FJA also added Nic Ancheta to its government affairs team as a Government Affairs Policy Specialist. Ancheta most recently worked as a legislative analyst for the Senate Majority Office and as a legislative aide to Sen. Tom Wright. He has also worked as a policy analyst for the Office of Policy and Budget and the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.

Adding Heuchan and Ancheta denotes some changes for FJA’s political and government affairs team, which FJA Executive Director Jeff Porter leads. Porter took over the role upon the retirement of the organization’s longtime Executive Director, Paul Jess.

Heuchan and Ancheta join FJA Director of Legislative and Government Affairs Laura Youmans, communications veteran Allison North Jones, and General Counsel Bill Cotterall.

—@realDonaldTrump: One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground. It’s ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!

—@JaredEMoskowitz: We must protect homeowners. We have seen this in Florida. It is coming to other states. I have a bill that uses NO taxpayer money, adds ZERO to the debt, but uses bonds to bring down the cost of insurance by 25 percent.

—@BillSimmons: Much love to the firefighters, LAPD, first responders, chopper pilots and everyone else trying to protect so many great parts of extended LA these last 48 hours. And thanks to the TV crews, reporters, @LosAngeles_Scan and others for keeping the info coming.

—@realDonaldTrump: I hear that my fully Endorsed Candidates in Florida are doing really well. Jimmy Patronis (FL-01) and Randy Fine (FL-06) are leading by a great margin but, we must make it, TOO BIG TO RIG. I have fully Endorsed both of these Candidates — They are TERRIFIC!

—@AndyMurray: The top 17 posts on my Twitter feed are from Elon Musk … interesting algorithm he’s created

“Jimmy Patronis points to partisan gerrymandering as only reason he doesn’t live in CD 1” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — CFO Patronis said he doesn’t live in Florida’s 1st Congressional District because of partisan gerrymandering. But that insinuation upset Joel Rudman, the former state lawmaker who faces Patronis in a Special Election to represent the district in Congress.

Patronis made the remark at a debate for candidates running in the Special Election to succeed former U.S. Rep. Gaetz. The Panama City Republican has faced criticism from opponents because he does not live in the Pensacola-centered district, but Patronis said his residency should not be an issue, as he has long roots in the Panhandle.

“Let me give you a little civics lesson. Do you know why District 1 is where it is?” Patronis said at the Niceville debate. “It’s because a Republican Legislature is in charge right now, and this is what we’ve done since Daniel Webster was Speaker of the House as a Republican. We try to create as many Republican congressional seats as possible, OK? So, what happens is you get gerrymandered lines.”

Notably, the Republican Legislature in the early 2000s wasn’t bound by the Fair District Amendment, which Florida voters passed in 2010. That amendment prohibits drawing congressional lines to advantage or disadvantage any political party.

The constitutional amendment resulted in the Florida Supreme Court tossing a map the Legislature approved in 2012 and remains a fundamental part of an ongoing legal challenge to a map approved by state lawmakers in 2022. A lawsuit was argued before the Florida Supreme Court last year, and a ruling has yet to be issued.

With that court battle underway, Patronis’ comments upset Rudman, who had just left the Legislature to run in the CD 1 Special Election.

Rudman, a Navarre Republican, issued a statement noting that the insinuation of partisan gerrymandering carries “severely negative connotations.”

“Danny Burgess seeks better access to grandparent visitation” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Sen. Burgess has filed legislation (SB 124) expanding access for grandparents to petition for visitation of their grandchildren, an expansion of previous legislation passed in 2022 that provided such opportunity under limited circumstances. Rep. Jose Alvarez has filed similar legislation (HB 121) in the House. Under 2022 legislation championed by then-Rep. Jackie Toledo, grandparents could petition for visitation in cases where one parent was found criminally liable for the death of the other parent. Burgess’ legislation would expand on that by allowing grandparents to petition for visitation if one parent is “deceased, missing, or in a persistent vegetative state” under a variety of additional circumstances. That includes if the child lived with the grandparent for at least six months during the 12 months before the parent’s death, disappearance, or injury or if eliminating contact with the grandparent “would pose a substantial threat of harm to the physical, mental, or emotional well-being of the child.”

“Carlos Guillermo Smith and Anna Eskamani plan to file bill over hot-button TDT” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — An Orange County legislative delegation meeting gave a preview of a showdown that could unfold during the upcoming Legislative Session — how to spend hotel tax money. Rep. Eskamani said she and Sen. Guillermo Smith are filing legislation “soon to give Orange County more flexibility” on how to spend its tourism development taxes (TDT), a 6% surcharge on hotels and short-term stays that generated $32 million in November alone. Maitland Mayor John Lowndes asked lawmakers for help to free up the TDT to be spent on other needs in the community at Thursday’s meeting. More than $100 million currently goes to Visit Orlando, which advertises the region to help draw in more tourists.

“Bill seeks wind-only insurance for all homes” via Kenneth Araullo of Insurance Business — A bill requiring Citizens Property Insurance Corp. to offer wind-only policies for all Florida homes and commercial residential structures has been introduced in the Florida House Subcommittee on Insurance and Banking. The proposal, filed on Jan. 6, aims to expand the availability of windstorm coverage across the state. If enacted, the bill would take effect on July 1 and mandate that Citizens’ wind-only policies include coverage for both the structure and its contents, irrespective of the property/casualty carrier providing protection against other perils. Homeowners would still be required to purchase coverage for non-wind perils from private insurers.

Assignment editors — Sen. Rosalind Osgood will hold a news conference with the residents of Sunrise Lakes Condominiums on the state of Homeowner and Condominium Associations in Florida and her plans to file legislation that modifies SB 154, a bill that passed in 2023 on Condominiums and Cooperative Associations: 9 a.m., Clubhouse of Sunrise Lakes Phase 4, 10102 Sunrise Lakes Blvd., Sunrise.

“Bob Rommel campaign surpasses $200K as committee sits on $1.9M cash” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Former Rep. Rommel has raised over $200,000 in his candidate account to run for Senate. That’s on top of some $1.9 million in cash on hand in a political committee account. The Naples Republican, who filed in Senate District 28 shortly after winning election to a final House term in 2022, raised just a little over $1,000 in the last quarter of 2024, but that was enough to put total contributions for his candidate account above $200,000. Subtract expenses over the last two years, and the campaign wrapped 2024 with almost $104,000 still in the bank. Meanwhile, the Rommel-controlled Florida Conservative Committee collected more than $3,700 over the last three months of the year but has seven figures in cash on hand, thanks mainly to fundraising done in the second half of 2023 and early 2024.

“Reforms to new condo safety law may be coming” via Louis Llovio of Business Observer — In 2025, the Florida Legislature is poised to once again look at condominium safety regulations passed two years ago that have had the unintended consequence of putting thousands of owner’s units at risk and tanking the resale market. The rules themselves passed in the wake of the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Tower South in Surfside on June 24, 2021, are not going to be overturned. But look for the rules to be tweaked to make it easier for owners and community associations now charged with upgrading buildings — often at a high cost. What those proposed changes will look like will be hammered out in meetings and workshops in the weeks before the start of the Legislative Session in early March.

“ACLU files lawsuit demanding Ron DeSantis call Special Elections in SD 19, HD 3” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Two Florida residents sued DeSantis for dragging his feet on calling Special Elections to replace two Republican lawmakers. “I don’t understand why the Governor resists calling Special Elections in a timely manner,” said Nicholas Warren, a staff attorney for the ACLU of Florida. “From Jeb Bush to Rick Scott, past Governors moved quickly to ensure the people retained their voice in government. DeSantis’s refusal to do so is both troubling and illegal.” The ACLU of Florida filed the lawsuit on behalf of Navarre resident Christina Forrest and Palm Bay resident Janet Laimont. The lawsuit came weeks after state Sen. Randy Fine, a Palm Bay Republican, and state Rep. Rudman, a Navarre Republican, submitted resignations from their seats to run for Congress.

“How Evan Power’s grassroots strategy drives GOP success in Florida” via James Call of the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida — Power logged more than 332,000 miles over seven years driving across the state before becoming Chair of the Republican Party of Florida. He’s expected to be easily re-elected to that post on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando. Last January he won a Special Election to replace Christian Ziegler, who had resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations. Power, 43, of Tallahassee, is an expert at grassroots politics with a 16-year track record as a Republican activist. Today he leads a Republican Party in a state with virtually no effective opposition. To put it bluntly, Republicans largely own Florida, politically speaking, and Power’s job is to make sure it stays that way.

“Trump transition considering D.C.-area showcase immigration raid in first days of administration” via Julia Ainsley and Carol E. Lee of the NBC News — The incoming Trump administration is considering conducting a high-profile raid targeting undocumented immigrants in its initial days, according to three people familiar with the discussions. The raid could target immigrants allegedly living in the United States illegally at a workplace in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, the people said. In meetings between the Trump transition team and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, the Trump team has repeatedly asked about resources and logistics immediately available to carry out workplace raids, the three people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they’re not authorized to talk to the media about transition discussions, said.

“Trump’s 100 executive orders” via Stef W. Kight of Axios — Trump and top advisers previewed ambitious plans for 100 executive orders during a meeting with Senate Republicans on Wednesday night. While Congress debates the next moves on their own aggressive legislative plans, Trump let them know he is ready to roll — especially on immigration. Senators were given previews of some of what they were told would be 100 executive orders. Stephen Miller, Trump’s longtime immigration adviser, dove into how they intend to use executive power to address the border and immigration starting Day One. It’s unclear if all will be technical executive orders or executive actions taken by Trump or federal agencies.

“Mike Waltz says Greenland pursuit is ‘about the Arctic’” via Andrew Howard of POLITICO — Incoming National Security Adviser Waltz is backing his boss when it comes to the United States trying to take control of Greenland, saying purchasing the country is essential to America’s national security. “This is not just about Greenland,” Waltz told Fox News host Jesse Watters. “This is about the Arctic. You have Russia that is trying to become king … this is about critical minerals, this is about natural resources … it’s oil and gas. It’s our national security. It’s critical minerals.” In a wide-ranging news conference this week, Trump continued his longtime fascination with the United States controlling Greenland (as well as Canada and the Panama Canal), telling reporters, “We need Greenland for national security purposes.”

—“Donald Trump Jr.’s visit was ‘staged,’ says Greenland lawmaker” via Seb Starcevic, Eric Bazail-Eimil and Jack Detsch of POLITICO

“Florida orange juice, steel will be on Canada’s retaliation list if Trump imposes tariffs” via The Associated Press — Canada is looking at putting retaliatory tariffs on American orange juice, toilets and some steel products if Trump follows through with his threat to impose 25% tariffs on all Canadian products, a senior official familiar with the matter said. The official said the wide-ranging list is still being worked on and has not been completed. The official spoke anonymously as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Trump said this week he will use economic coercion to pressure Canada to become the nation’s 51st state. And he continues to erroneously cast the U.S. trade deficit with Canada — a natural resource-rich nation that provides the U.S. with commodities like oil — as a subsidy.

“How Trump could get his ‘Gulf of America’” via Robin Bravender of POLITICO — Trump wants a “Gulf of America,” and he might be able to get his way if he can nudge Congress or federal officials to go along with it. “We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America,” Trump declared at a news conference Tuesday as he denounced President Joe Biden’s move to curb offshore drilling. “What a beautiful name,” Trump added. “And it’s appropriate.” The President-elect didn’t explain why he wanted to rename the Gulf, although the remarks came alongside other nationalist comments about potentially acquiring Greenland or the Panama Canal.

—“Uncertainty over Trump’s electric vehicle policies clouds 2025 forecast for carmakers” via The Associated Press

“‘Highly qualified’: Former state AGs urge Senate to confirm Pam Bondi to lead Justice Department” via Breanne Deppisch of Fox News — A group of more than 60 former Democratic and Republican Attorneys General sent a new letter to Senate leaders Thursday urging the confirmation of Bondi to head up the Department of Justice, praising what they described as Bondi’s wealth of prosecutorial experience — including during her eight years as Florida’s top prosecutor — that they said makes her especially qualified for the role. The letter includes the signatures of more than 20 Democratic Attorneys General or Attorneys General appointed by Democratic Governors. The group praised Bondi’s work across the party and state lines during her time as Florida’s attorney general and as a state prosecutor in Hillsborough County, where she worked for 18 years.

“Italy’s Giorgia Meloni hopes to attend Trump inauguration as she downplays his Greenland and Panama comments” via Nicole Winfield of The Associated Press — Meloni said she didn’t believe Trump actually intends to use military force to seize control of Greenland or the Panama Canal, saying she read his comments more as a warning to China and other global players to keep their hands off such strategically important interests. “I think we can exclude that the United States in the coming years will try to use force to annex territory that interests it,” said Meloni, who traveled last weekend to visit Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate and intends to attend his inauguration. Instead, she said, Trump’s comments were “a message to some other big global players more than any hostile claim over these countries.”

“Google donates $1M to Trump’s inaugural committee” via Drew Harwell of The Washington Post — Google is donating $1 million to Trump’s inauguration, following other tech giants in supporting an administration that will shape the company’s historic antitrust case. Google will also livestream the swearing-in ceremony on YouTube — the second-most popular website in the world, behind Google itself — and include a direct link on its homepage. Karan Bhatia, Google’s global head of government affairs, said in a statement that the company is “pleased” to support Trump’s inauguration. Under Biden, the Justice Department has sought to force Google to sell off its Chrome browser and adopt other major changes to resolve what a federal court said was an illegal monopoly in online search.

“Joe Biden administration providing additional $500M in weapons to Ukraine” via Filip Timotija of The Hill — The Biden administration is providing an additional $500 million package in weapons and equipment to Ukraine from its existing military stockpiles, looking to reinforce further Kyiv’s military less than two weeks before Trump is set to take office. The weapons package, which was announced Thursday, is likely to be the last under Biden. It is funded by the Presidential Drawdown Authority, meaning weapons are pulled directly from U.S. stockpiles, speeding up their delivery. The package includes various missiles for air defense, air-to-ground munitions, support equipment for F-16 fighter jets, armored bridging systems, small arms and ammunition, spare parts and additional communications equipment.

“Ex-FBI informant who fabricated bribery story about Biden, his son Hunter, gets six years in prison” via The Associated Press — A former FBI informant who fabricated a story about Biden and his son Hunter accepting bribes that became central to Republicans’ impeachment effort was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison. Alexander Smirnov pleaded guilty last month in Los Angeles federal court to tax evasion and lying to the FBI about the phony bribery scheme in what prosecutors say was an effort to influence the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election. Smirnov, a dual U.S. and Israeli citizen, falsely claimed to his FBI handler that executives from the Ukrainian energy company Burisma had paid then-Vice President Biden and his son $5 million each around 2015.

“Is an 11th-hour ‘ban’ on cigarettes coming? Technically, no, but a rule change reshaping the industry may be” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — As part of his efforts to curb nicotine addiction and reduce harmful smoking habits, Biden’s administration is moving forward in the final days of his tenure with a proposed rule that would limit the amount of nicotine in cigarettes, a move critics say would effectively ban them altogether. The rule, the details of which have not yet been made public, would reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes to a less addictive, possibly even non-addictive level, with the goal of pushing smokers to quit or to use less harmful products. The rule, which has been in the works since 2022, was submitted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) last month, and the OMB cleared it last week. The proposal has created massive pushback from some who argue such a rule would push cigarette sales into the black market, making products potentially even more harmful and possibly handing the market to dangerous drug cartels.

“Rick Scott reintroduces bill to set $100 million reward for arrest of Nicolás Maduro” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — Sen. Scott, along with Sens. Ted Cruz and Bill Cassidy, have reintroduced the “Stop Maduro Act,” which would increase the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Venezuelan President Maduro. The legislation would raise the maximum reward from $15 million to $100 million. Maduro “helped manage” and “lead” a Venezuelan drug-trafficking organization “comprised of high-ranking Venezuelan officials, as he gained power in Venezuela in a corrupt and violent narco-terrorism conspiracy with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia,” according to the U.S. Department of State. Scott’s office said the federal government would pay the reward “using seized assets already being withheld from Maduro, officials of the Maduro regime, and their co-conspirators, not taxpayer funds.”

“Personnel note: Clare Lattanze takes over as Scott’s Communications Director” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Lattanze has been promoted to Communications Director for U.S. Sen. Scott. Scott’s longtime staffer previously worked as Deputy Communications Director, Press Secretary, and Deputy Press Secretary in his Senate office. She also helped coordinate Scott’s 2018 Senate campaign, during which he unseated Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson. Shortly afterward, Lattanze joined Scott’s professional staff in the Senate and has remained a part of the communications team.

“DeSantis to ask Trump to let Florida to control federal money for Everglades restoration” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — DeSantis offered a few environmental snippets that will be included in a proposed 2025-2026 budget that he said he will release “very, very soon.” He said that if Florida had oversight of the federal money, it could more rapidly advance work, such as on the decades-old state and federal Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan. “Send us the funds. Give us the authority and let us get to work, and we’ll get this done and move it along very, very quickly,” DeSantis said during an appearance at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach. DeSantis said he would bring up the Everglades issue during a gathering Thursday night with other Republican Governors at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.

“DeSantis announces ‘record’ $805 million for Everglades in upcoming budget” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — DeSantis announced the upcoming state budget will include a “record” $805 million in Everglades restoration funding. “I’m happy to be able to say that we will continue to be strong stewards of not only the Everglades but conservation writ large in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said. The Governor also called for a congressional block grant to expedite the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir construction. DeSantis said the state will continue recommending funding for water quality projects across Florida. The Everglades Foundation CEO, Eric Eikenberg, called the Everglades restoration accomplishments under DeSantis “extraordinary” in a statement.

“Opioids killed fewer people in 2023, Ashley Moody says” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Opioids are killing fewer people in Florida, according to a new state report. All drug-related deaths dipped by 5% in general. But opioid-related deaths dropped even further and fell 11% in 2023 compared to 2022, according to an annual report conducted by the Florida Medical Examiners that looks at people’s causes of death across the state. Attorney General Moody announced the declines at a news conference in Lake County. “We think that this trend is headed in the right direction,” Moody said. “We are doing everything that we can to stop deaths from illicit fentanyl,” which is a synthetic opioid.

Assignment editors — Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson will join the Florida Forest Service and local emergency responders for a multi-agency aviation exercise in preparation for the upcoming wildfire season: Noon, Jameson Rd. and Walter Hunter Rd., Lithia. Those wishing to attend must wear appropriate footwear. Contact Aaron Keller at [email protected] to RSVP.

“State health care agency wants $6.7M to hike staff pay, improve services” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — The state agency that administers Florida’s Medicaid program for 5 million residents told lawmakers it needs a midyear budget boost of $6.7 million to address chronic staffing shortages that advocates say prevent needy families from getting medical care. The agency wants to raise the salaries of underpaid positions to hang onto those employees. Studies show that at current employee levels, some state residents wait hours on hold to talk to someone at Florida’s Medicaid call center. “Current salaries do not attract candidates with the desired skill sets, experience, and expertise,” Sonya Smith, chief of finance and accounting for the Division of Health Care Finance at the Agency for Health Care Administration, said in an email to legislators.

“New unemployment claims jump back up in Florida following holiday hiring spree” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The number of Florida’s new unemployment claims increased to the start of 2025, but the surge was expected. U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) officials recorded 4,812 initial jobless filings for the week ending Jan. 4, up by 1,342 claims from the previous week. The most recent figure is higher than the 3,475 claims recorded by U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) officials the week prior, due primarily to the holidays that caused retailers and businesses to hire more workers for increased shopping. A few weeks in 2024 saw new claims fall under 5,000. And there were no weeks with fewer than 4,000 claims in 2024 until the holiday period when the increase in hiring was in full gear.

“People are flocking to Florida. Will there be enough water for them?” via Sachi Kitajima Mulkey and Ayurella Horn-Muller of Grist — While wading through wetlands in the headwaters of the Everglades, where tall, serrated grasses shelter alligators and water moccasins, agroecologist Elizabeth Boughton described one of Florida’s biggest environmental problems: There’s either too much water or too little. An intensifying climate, overexploitation of groundwater, and a development boom have catalyzed a looming water supply shortage — something that once seemed impossible for the rainy peninsula.

“Here’s why Eric Trump is no longer a St. Lucie County Special Deputy Sheriff” via Gianna Montesano of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Trump’s three-month stint as a St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office special deputy ended Tuesday. Former Sheriff Keith Pearson appointed Trump on Oct. 8 for the Commission that expired on Jan. 7, according to the badge Trump posted on Instagram. New Sheriff Richard Del Toro was sworn in on Jan. 7. “I have always wanted to become a Sheriff!” Trump said on Instagram. “Thank you, @sheriffkeithpearson and the incredible men and women of the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office. Truly an honor! #BackTheBlue #SheriffTrump.” The special deputation made national headlines, with comedians such as Jimmy Kimmel joking on his late-night show that he didn’t know there was a “Make-A-Wish for grown-ups.”

“Fort Lauderdale Police shoot, kill suspect throwing ‘incendiary devices’” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Fort Lauderdale police officers shot and killed a person throwing “incendiary devices” early Thursday morning after responding to a call about a fire officials say. At about 6:30 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue got a call for service about a fire in the 5300 block of Northwest 33rd Avenue, Detective Ali Adamson said in a media release. When officers arrived, they were confronted with a large fire and a person throwing “incendiary devices.” Adamson did not say what the devices were or identify the person. The shooting took place during the interaction, but Adamson did not say what led to it or how many police officers fired their guns.

“After Clevelander lawsuit, Miami Beach ordered to restore two-way traffic to Ocean Drive” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — A Judge is ordering Miami Beach officials to restore two-way vehicle traffic to Ocean Drive, meaning the removal of a pedestrian plaza at the northern end of the street and possibly the elimination of a bicycle lane. Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Beatrice Butchko Sanchez made the ruling, mandating the end of a configuration that has been in place for three years along the iconic South Beach strip: one lane of southbound traffic from Fifth to 13th streets, a pedestrian plaza closed to cars from 13th Street to 14th Place, and a two-way bike lane along the entire east side of the road.

“Governor appoints Rachael Loukonen, Trent Reichling to 20th Judicial Circuit bench” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — There are two new Judges in the 20th Judicial Circuit spanning several Southwest Florida counties, courtesy of appointments by DeSantis. DeSantis named two lawyers, Loukonen and Reichling, to fill vacancies a pair of Judges made when they stepped down from the bench in November. Loukonen has worked since 2019 as a shareholder at the law firm of Cheffy Passidomo, co-founded by John Passidomo, the late husband of Naples Republican Sen. Kathleen Passidomo. Loukonen served as Director at Dentons Cohen & Grigsby P.C. and as a lawyer and shareholder at Grant Fridkin Pearson P.A. for nine years, departing a decade before the firm’s 2022 merger with Gunster. She lives in Estero and earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Florida. Reichling, who lives in Fort Myers and earned his Juris Doctor from Mercer University, has worked as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Middle District of Florida since 2018.

For your radar — “Mayor’s job, two City Commission seats at stake in Coral Gables election” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Coral Gables is holding its General Election in April and three City Commission seats, including Mayor’s, are up for grabs. So far, seven candidates are vying for spots on the five-member dais. Three are running for Mayor: incumbent Mayor Vince Lago, City Commissioner Kirk Menendez and Michael Abbott. For the Group 2 seat, incumbent Vice Mayor Rhonda Anderson faces a challenge from Laureano Cancio. For Group 3, Richard Lara faces Thomas Wells. More could file by the city’s Feb. 21 qualifying deadline. The most-watched contest, naturally, is for the city’s preeminent post. Lago, a 47-year-old construction executive, is seeking a third consecutive two-year term.

“Ex-Commissioner, Senator raise ruckus over putting Winter Park Commissioner’s home on historic register” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — A closely-scrutinized vote by the Winter Park City Commission to add a member’s home to the local historic register was abruptly canceled at the request of the Commissioner after his former foe and the local Senator publicly objected to the move. But the brouhaha about Commissioner Todd Weaver’s 67-year-old lakefront home looks likely to continue. Weaver says the accusations made about him and his property by former Commissioner Pete Weldon, who he defeated in 2019, are false and could result in legal action. And the Commission plans to take up the matter again in a few months.

“Melbourne’s Mayor seeks to get approval to stop adding fluoride to city’s drinking water” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey plans to propose at Tuesday’s City Council meeting that the city stop adding fluoride to its drinking water. His proposal follows a unanimous vote last week by the Palm Bay City Council to abandon efforts to repair that city’s water fluoridation equipment, which has been offline since 2016 at one of its water-treatment plants and since 2017 at the other plant. Supporters of adding fluoride to water say drinking fluoridated water helps keep teeth strong and reduces cavities. Detractors say it should be up to individual families whether they want to ingest water that has added fluoride.

“Hamburger Mary’s works toward Kissimmee reopening as state law on drag shows winds way through court” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — The owners of the former Orlando location of Hamburger Mary’s continue work toward reopening in Kissimmee as a federal appeals court considers the constitutionality of a 2023 state law aimed at preventing children from attending drag shows. Co-owner John Paonessa said that the restaurant, which closed its Orlando location in June, has faced challenges that have delayed its reopening. “The previous tenant did not leave and had to be evicted and didn’t leave until the middle of August,” Paonessa said. “There was so much damage to the property that the landlords have been working on now for the last five or six months … so that has really been what’s been the hold up for us and it’s caused a lot of pain and anguish.”

“Palm Coast sets down local rules over short-term rental units through Airbnb, other owners” via Colleen Michele Jones of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Short-term rental owners in Palm Coast will now have to pay an annual fee of $450, limit guests to 10 and face penalties for violations including excessive noise under a new ordinance passed by the City Council. The Council voted unanimously (5-0) to approve the ordinance that will go into effect March 3. Before that deadline, owners of rentals booked through Airbnb and similar companies will have to register their units with the city. Under the new ordinance, a maximum of 10 individuals will be permitted per rental property, with two people allowed per bedroom. Children younger than 3 will not be considered in the total guest count.

“St. Pete receives $160 million for storm recovery” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — St. Petersburg will receive over $160 million to storm-harden facilities, support businesses and assist residents still reeling from Hurricanes Helene and Milton. However, it could take years before officials disburse most of the funding. Amy Foster, housing and neighborhood services administrator, shared the “very good news” Thursday morning at a City Council meeting. The presidential administration announced Tuesday that St. Petersburg will receive $159.9 million to fill disaster recovery funding gaps not covered by insurance or other sources. The windfall stems from the recently revamped U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Block Grant – Disaster Recovery program.

“Congresswoman demands action at storm-damaged MacDill” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — Congresswoman Kathy Castor is demanding answers from a national property management company following several reports of substandard living conditions at MacDill Air Force Base in the aftermath of recent hurricanes. Castor sent a sternly worded letter Wednesday to Sherri Farris, vice president of military operations at The Michaels Organization. The New Jersey-based multifamily housing owner, operator and developer manages the Harbor Bay at MacDill community. Castor, whose House of Representatives district encompasses Tampa and St. Petersburg, noted the sprawling base is home to U.S. Central Command, U.S. Special Operations Command the 6th Air Refueling wing. She said Michaels has failed to repair storm-damage homes three months after Hurricanes Helene and Milton “inflicted significant damage” on the critical facility.







“Loranne Ausley says she’s back home after bike accident that required surgery, rehab” via Jim Rosica of the Tallahassee Democrat — Former Tallahassee-area state lawmaker Ausley, who was seriously injured in a November bicycle accident in Bay County, has returned home from a spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation center in Atlanta. “There is no real way to thank everyone who has been with us for the past two months,” she posted on Facebook. “You all have heard from Bill Hollimon, the VERY BEST husband and friend who has been with me every step of the way – from the bike accident on Nov. 2 at Ironman Florida to intensive care units, the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, and more than two months of living in a hospital. “Thanks to the love, support, and prayers of so many, we have actually returned home for the next phase of recovery. My tracheotomy was removed yesterday, and I will start outpatient therapy with a vengeance tomorrow.”

“Babies over bachelor’s degrees: DeSantis appointee says women should choose motherhood over higher ed” via Kate Payne of the Orlando Sentinel — For years, political scientist Scott Yenor has advocated for overhauling colleges and universities, which he has argued undermine traditional American families by encouraging women to pursue careers and put off childbirth. Now, Yenor may get to implement his policy proposals after DeSantis appointed him to the Board of the University of West Florida, a public school in Pensacola with about 14,000 students. The Governor appointed Yenor and four others to the UWF Board of Trustees this week, two years after DeSantis stacked the Board of another public school, New College of Florida, in what critics called a hostile political takeover. Within weeks, New College’s new Board fired the sitting president and replaced her with a former state lawmaker and ally of the Governor.

“Fired Marco Island officer heads to trial in airsoft/BB shooting of Lehigh Acres teen” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Fort Myers News-Press — A former Marco Island Police officer, whose termination was upheld in 2022, is headed to trial in Lee County, accused of firing a toy gun at a child. John Derrig, 41, faces one count of aggravated child abuse involving malicious punishment and one count of child abuse. According to court documents, on Feb. 5, 2024, Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Derrig’s Lehigh Acres home. According to court documents, a teen called 911 and reported Derrig had beaten her before she left the home to call for help. Derrig told Sheriff’s deputies the child “was having behavior issues,” acting out at home and school.

“Space Command HQ belongs in Florida” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — During his previous term, Trump said it made no sense to have the command center for the nation’s military space program located in Colorado Springs. At the time, Trump said he favored moving Space Command (aka SPACECOM) to Huntsville, Alabama.

But if the nation is going to invest the time and effort to move Space Command and its hundreds of jobs, there’s a much better location right here in Trump’s home state.

This is something Florida officials should be fighting for.

It would certainly benefit the state to have Space Command located here. If not for the groundbreaking decision in the 1940s to place the nation’s long-range missile proving ground in Brevard County — the precursor to the launch complex where the nation’s Cold War-era space race began — there’s no telling how Florida’s peninsula would have developed.

Central Florida would be vastly different without the influx of thousands of engineers, scientists and others drawn to the high-tech jobs at Cape Canaveral in the 1950s through today, and the major contractors that located big plants here to support that effort. Many also have big military contracts for space-related components of the nation’s defense system.

It should be obvious: Florida is the nerve center of the nation’s space program and it only makes sense to locate its defense HQ here. State leaders should keep working to convince Trump and military leaders of that logic.

“Biden’s enduring deceptions” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — An outgoing President often conducts final interviews with media outlets. Biden chose to do just one, with USA Today’s Susan Page. And three embarrassing blunders — or were they deceptions, or self-deceptions? — show why Biden’s aides have kept him away from interviews for so long. First was Biden’s insistence that inflation was raging at 9% when he took office, when, in fact, inflation was a quite low 1.4% in January 2021. The second blunder concerned Biden’s son, Hunter, who has pleaded guilty to tax charges, among other things. Biden told Page that he changed his mind about pardoning Hunter because “I found out two factors. No. 1, that he had paid all his taxes. He paid them late. … He paid all his taxes. He paid the back taxes. He was late.” The problem with that is that Hunter Biden did not pay his back taxes. The third blunder was Biden’s belief that he would have won re-election had he remained on the presidential ballot last year. “Do you believe you could have won in November?” Page asked. “It’s presumptuous to say that, but I think yes, based on the polling,” Biden answered.

“Space Consortium promises to be a boon for space research among Florida universities” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A new “Space Consortium” in the Sunshine State will feature extensive and expanding higher-education involvement. The collaborative will be titled the Florida University Space Consortium, as originally proposed in November. The initial phases of the consortium will involve experts from three Florida colleges, including the University of Central Florida (UCF), Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University of Florida, and the University of Florida (UF). Research leaders from those institutions joined forces with NASA leaders to sign into effect the consortium Wednesday at Kennedy Space Center. The technology partnership that results will commit to advance research, technology development, education and communication between the spaceport facilities and the increasingly expanding space industry in Florida.

