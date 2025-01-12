Florida high school students graduate at record rates for 2023-24 school year

Florida’s general high school graduation rate for the 2023-24 academic year registered a higher score than ever before.

There’s a new record for the percentage of Florida students who got their high school diploma. The graduation rate for the Sunshine State increased by 1.7 percentage points in the past year. The rate came in at 89.7% for 2023-24, the highest ever recorded in the state.

“Florida leads the nation in education because we put education over indoctrination, empower parents, and have made school choice universal,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis in a news release issued this month. “This record graduation rate is a prime metric of our success, in addition to our #1-in-the-nation rating.”

The latest graduation figures exceed the pre-pandemic graduation rate of 86.9% in the school year of 2018-19. Pandemic school years of 2019-20 and 2020-21 were exempt from statewide, standardized assessment requirements normally applied under Florida law.

But the latest graduation rate even exceeds the 2022-23 high school graduation rate in Florida which set a record then.

“Florida’s graduation rate continues to climb,” said Florida Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. “Florida is number one for education because of our commitment to providing a quality education that fits the needs of each student, and our climbing graduation rate is proof positive that our approach is working. Under the leadership of Gov. DeSantis, Florida will continue to lead the nation in educational success.”

There were several key components and demographics in Florida schools that showed notable improvements. African American students improved in graduation rates by 2.1 percentage points over the previous year.

Hispanic students saw an annual increase in graduation rates by 2.2%.

Economically disadvantaged students saw a jump in graduation rates by 2.4 percentage points over the previous year.

Students with disabilities also fared better with an increase in annual graduation rates by 1.3 percentage points.

And English language students graduated at a rate that was 4.6 percentage points better than the previous year.