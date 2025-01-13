Donald Trump flies U.S. flag at full height before end of 30-day mourning period following Jimmy Carter’s death

U.S. flags at President-elect Donald Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club are back to flying at full height.

Flags are supposed to fly at half-staff through the end of January out of respect for former President Jimmy Carter, who died on Dec. 29. A large flag on Trump’s property in Palm Beach was initially lowered to half-staff according to protocol but has since been raised in the days after Carter was buried Thursday in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

Both President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, directed that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff for 30 days from the date of Carter’s death — or through Jan. 28.

Trump has expressed annoyance that flags will be at half-staff on Jan. 20 when he takes the oath of office for his second term. During the presidential campaign, the Republican repeatedly criticized Carter, a Democrat, but offered praise for the 39th President in a statement after his death at the age of 100.

A spokesperson for Trump on Monday did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Separately on Monday, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered that flags at all state buildings be flown at full-staff on Inauguration Day.

“While we honor the service of a former President, we must also celebrate the service of an incoming President and the bright future ahead for the United States of America,” Abbott said in a statement.

Trump paid respects at Carter’s casket as it lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda and also attended Carter’s state funeral service in Washington last week.

