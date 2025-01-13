Meagan Ornelas: Pell Grants saved my education — now they’re needed to protect Florida’s economy

When I was 18, I found myself suddenly homeless, facing challenges that set me back in ways I never anticipated. I had always wanted to be financially independent, and I knew that to create a stable future, I needed career skills I was passionate about. That’s why I enrolled as a full-specialty student at the Hollywood Institute of Beauty Careers in West Palm Beach, hoping to turn my love for art, nails, and makeup into a lasting career.

However, without financial aid, none of this would be possible. The turning point came when I received a Pell Grant to finance my education, the turning point that enabled me to pursue a future I could be proud of. With this essential assistance, I could afford my education, gain the needed skills, and work toward the career I’d always envisioned. Without it, I would have faced an impossible choice: either giving up on my passion or settling for a job that didn’t fulfill me or support my dream of financial independence. The Pell Grant didn’t just help me pay for school — it opened the door to independence and gave me hope for a better future.

Thousands of other Floridians found similar opportunities thanks to Pell Grants. However, recent changes in federal policy by the Biden-Harris Administration are now putting this educational opportunity at risk for future students. The U.S. Department of Education recently amended the requirements for Pell Grant eligibility, removing funding access for many cosmetology and wellness programs that don’t meet new eligibility requirements. Although the court has temporarily blocked this change, the situation demands a permanent solution fast. Florida’s current education requirements for beauty and wellness programs don’t align with the new standards, making it harder — in some cases, impossible — for students in these fields to access the Pell grants they need.

Beauty and wellness professionals aren’t just working to support themselves — they’re filling essential economic roles. These fields provide stable, skilled careers for young people and directly serve Florida communities. When education opportunities are cut off, students lose out, and communities face shortages of skilled professionals critical to a thriving local economy. The new changes risk shutting out students who, like me, rely on financial support to pursue an education that will allow them to build stable, self-sustaining futures.

Florida lawmakers could restore Pell Grant eligibility for thousands of students by offering more options that reflect federal requirements. This straightforward adjustment would allow access to over $15 million in annual grant funds, allowing aspiring professionals to complete their education, establish careers, and contribute meaningfully to Florida’s economy.

With the challenges of my teenage years now behind me, I can’t help but think of all the students who deserve the same chance to control their futures, contribute to our communities, and build their lives. Pell Grants allowed me to build a career I’m passionate about and the independence I dreamed of. I hope Florida lawmakers will consider students like me who need a little help turning their aspirations into reality.

___

Meagan Ornelas is a full-specialty student at the Hollywood Institute of Beauty Careers in West Palm Beach.