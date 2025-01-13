Hillsborough transit agency lands $23.4M grant, largest in its history

The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) has been awarded $23.4 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The grant will support HART’s Maintenance Site Remediation and Facility Modernization Project.

It’s the largest grant award in the agency’s history.

The grant will help HART launch phase one of the program, including stormwater remediation, adding a transit vehicle service lane to the facility, and security enhancements. The first phase of the project will focus on redeveloping HART’s heavy maintenance facility site to meet current and future needs for HART’s fleet and operations, and to advance the agency’s mission to provide safe, efficient and sustainable public transportation.

The stormwater remediation portion of the project is aimed at enhancing HART’s environmental sustainability and regulatory compliance. The new service lane will improve vehicle maintenance and operational efficiency. And the security enhancements will include a security fence along the facility’s perimeter to enhance safety and security of HART personnel and assets.

The project is expected to lay the foundation for HART to establish a modernized facility that can support a fleet of up to 250 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses by accommodating low-emission vehicles that use either CNG or hydrogen fuel.

“The RAISE grant funding is crucial and will enable HART to modernize our facilities and enhance operational efficiency, paving the way for a greener, more sustainable transit system,” HART CEO Scott Drainville said. “We thank the Department of Transportation for recognizing the importance of this project and supporting HART’s vision for the future of public transportation in our region.”

The RAISE program is a competitive grant initiative that supports transportation infrastructure projects that represent significant impacts to local and regional communities. More than 200 projects competed for the funding, representing more than $2.3 billion in projects overall.

HART is the sole provider of public transportation in Hillsborough County.