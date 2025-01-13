Anna Eskamani and Mike Gottlieb file bill to protect workers from heat

Democratic Reps. Anna Eskamani and Mike Gottlieb are co-sponsoring a bill to protect workers from Florida’s intense heat after previous attempts to help employees in the sun failed last year.

“Protecting workers from heat stress in Florida is a matter of health, safety, and fairness,” Eskamani said in a prepared statement. “With Florida experiencing some of the hottest and most humid conditions in the country, outdoor and indoor workers in industries like agriculture, construction, and manufacturing face serious risks, including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and even death.”

Under HB 35, employers would be required to make cold water available for workers and give employees a 10-minute cooldown for every two hours spent working in the high heat, as well as add other rules.

If the outdoor heat index is 80 degrees or above, employers must make shady areas available for workers.

And if employees show “mild to moderate” signs of heatstroke, employers would be required to give the worker a cooldown break in the shade for at least 15 minutes until the person is feeling better.

“If an employee exhibits serious signs or symptoms of heat illness, the employer must immediately seek medical attention for the employee and provide first-aid measures,” the bill said.

The bill also would require employers to provide heat illness training that’s been approved by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Department of Health in order to educate supervisors and workers about warning signs and how to protect from heatstroke.

The bill from Eskamani and Gottlieb, which has been sent to the House Industries and Professional Activities Subcommittee, seeks to protect workers in agriculture, construction, landscaping and other industries. The proposed rules would only apply to workers who spend more than 15 minutes out of every hour outdoors.

“These protections not only save lives but also improve productivity and reduce healthcare costs. Every worker deserves the right to a safe and healthy workplace, and addressing heat stress is a critical step in achieving that goal,” Eskamani said.

Last year, protecting workers from heat became a controversial issue debated fiercely between pro-business and worker rights activists before Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 433, which bans cities and counties from requiring businesses to give water breaks and help cool employees. HB 433 passed mostly via party lines, though eight Republicans in the House and Senate ended up voting against it. The Florida Chamber of Commerce lobbied heavily for HB 433, Seeking Rents reported.

Many communities are grappling with rising heat in locations ranging from South Florida, where community leaders have pushed new initiatives to help people cool down, to Orlando, where dozens of tourists call 911 every month in the Spring and Summer because they are suffering from heatstroke.