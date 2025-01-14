January 14, 2025
Greg Steube’s ban on transgender athletes in women’s sports passes House

Jacob OglesJanuary 14, 20254min1

Rep. Greg Steube
The bill now heads to a Republican-majority Senate.

Legislation sponsored by U.S. Rep. Greg Steube that prohibits transgender athletes from women’s sports has passed in the House.

The Sarasota Republican for several years has filed his Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, and seen passage before in the House. But he now hopes a friendly audience will take up the bill in a Republican-controlled Senate.

“The House has delivered on its promise to protect women’s sports,” Steube said. “Americans are united in our belief that men have no place in women’s sports, whether it’s breaking records, entering locker rooms, or stealing scholarship opportunities. Denying biological truth erases fairness in sports and puts women’s safety and opportunities at risk. Today’s passage sends a clear message to the Senate — protecting women and girls in sports is not negotiable.”

His Office characterized the 218-206 support for the bill as bipartisan, but only two Democrats voted in favor of it in the House. Florida’s U.S. House delegation broke along strict partisan lines, with Republicans in support and all Democrats opposed.

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, an Orlando Democrat, spoke out against the bill on the House floor.

“Never did I think that my first debate of this new Congress would be on a Republican bill that empowers pedophiles and predators, but here we are,” Frost said. “To protect our kids, I’m voting NO on the House GOP’s Child Predator Empowerment  Act.”

Several Democrats referred to the bill with the same title, suggesting the only way to enforce a ban on transgender athletes would be to violate the privacy of women with genital inspections and chromosome testing.

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, a West Palm Beach Democrat, said decisions on sports participation should be left to sports governing organizations.

“The NCAA and state authorities exist to govern sports and ensure they are fair and safe,” she said. “They are better equipped to handle these decisions than politicians in Congress.”

But U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, a Panama City Republican, said the action by Congress was clearly needed.

“Men do not belong in women’s sports. Period,” he said. “I’m proud to vote in favor of the Protecting Women and Girls Sports Act to ensure that women have the chance to fairly compete!”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

