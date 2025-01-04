Greg Steube tries again to protect women’s sports

Will a GOP controlled Washington D.C. be the ticket to the clarity a Florida Congressman wants regarding gender in amateur sports?

That’s the hope of Rep. Greg Steube, who is running back his Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act.

The bill would federalize protections amateur female athletes in Florida currently enjoy.

“The radical left is not in step with the American people on the issue of protecting women’s sports,” said Rep. Steube.

“Americans have loudly spoken that they do not want men stealing sports records from women, entering their daughters’ locker rooms, replacing female athletes on teams, and taking their daughters’ scholarship opportunities. My legislation stands for truth, safety, and reality: men have no place in women’s sports. Republicans have promised to protect women’s sports, and under President Donald Trump’s leadership, we will fulfill this promise,” Steube vows.

The President-elect says “under the Trump administration, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders — male and female.”

Steube’s press release includes a supportive quote from a committee chairman.

“Title IX was created to give women and girls equal access to education and sports. Unfortunately, the intent of Title IX is under direct assault from the radical left. Allowing biological males to compete against women jeopardizes competition and fair play, both critical tenets of sports. Rep. Steube’s Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025 will help stop attempts to include biological males in girls’ and women’s sports, ensuring fairness and a level playing field,” said Education and Workforce Committee Chairman Tim Walberg of Michigan.